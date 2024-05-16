EV charger manufacturer gets new owner, brand

Ampure, the Monrovia, Calif.-based electric vehicle (EV) charging specialist formerly known as Webasto Charging Systems, has appointed John Thomas as global head of EVSE (Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment) Sales to help grow its business.

Transom Capital Group recently acquired the firm as a portfolio company and rebranded it as Ampure.

Thomas, who was president and Chief Executive Officer of Webasto Charging Systems from 2017-2020, rejoined the company’s leadership with a goal of continuing the growth journey for its EVSE OEM (original equipment manufacturer) and aftermarket businesses.

“John is the right person to lead our continued growth; he brings a wealth of industry knowledge, a strong reputation with the vehicle OEMs, and a unique ability to create partnerships across the entire energy ecosystem,” said Russ Roenick, co-founder and managing partner of Los Angeles-based Transom. “We are aggressively investing in people and products to continue positioning our portfolio company as a global leader in electric vehicle charging. John and his peers will pursue the international market, create strong partnerships and accelerate our business.”

John Thomas

Thomas brings over 30 years of global automotive, government relations, and transportation expertise, including more than seven years of leadership in the EV space. Besides the former Webasto Charging Systems company, he recently served as Chief Operating Officer for a charging start-up, leading a China-based organization’s move into North America.

“The electrification transformation is here to stay, and Ampure brings the missing pieces to complete the puzzle with the industry’s most robust and reliable products. Ampure is poised to lead the industry through this transition by combining automotive-grade hardware and user-friendly software, enabling our partners to operate their businesses seamlessly,” said Thomas. “Ampure uses highly skilled engineering, a methodology of working directly with vehicle OEMs, market intelligence, and a focus on Level 2 charging, which covers 90% of all EV charging applications.

“This unique mix allows our organization to design, develop and manufacture high-quality, regulatory-compliant hardware and software for vehicles, homes, and commercial applications across the globe. I’m confident we possess the correct balance of phenomenal user experience and market-changing innovation that will complement the brand image of any customer or partner.”

Transom Capital Group completed its acquisition of Webasto Charging Systems in April. It has a majority stake in the business and Webasto is a minority shareholder. The purchase price was not disclosed.

At the time of the acquisition, Ampure said it has an “unwavering commitment to accelerating the transition to electromobility by defining the landscape of innovative and reliable charging for electric and industrial vehicles.”