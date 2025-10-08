Responsive Image Banner

Read this article in Français Deutsch Italiano Português Español

Faster launches next-gen New MultiFaster coupling unit

Julian Buckley Editor, Power Progress International / KHL Content Studio

08 October 2025

P508HD New MultiFaster P508HD New MultiFaster (Photo: Faster)

Faster, a Helios Technologies company, has introduced the New MultiFaster, the next generation of its hydraulic line connecting product.

Built on the legacy of the original MultiFaster, the new model combines proven technology with enhanced durability and operator convenience.

With a maximum working pressure of 350 bar (5,000 psi), the New Multifaster is suitable for use across a series of industries, including construction, rail and mining. The CRIII corrosion-resistant surface treatment supports a long working life.

Key features include simultaneous multi-line connection completed using a lever-based latching system – a double-lever option allows actioning from either side.

A multi-coupling system minimises errors and leaks, which helps to prevent possible connection and fluid contamination. A flat-face coupling also helps to stop oil spills during operation.

Faster also puts forward that the system supports use with hydraulic oil, grease, water, glycol and also electrical connections; electrical connections are customisable based on application.

The New MultiFaster is currently available in P506HD, P508HD and P510HD layouts.

Faster Helios Technologies hydraulic line connecting product multi-coupling system flat-face coupling New MultiFaster MultiFaster
You have read 1 of 4 complimentary articles this month. To gain further access to the latest industry news please either Log in or Register for FREE!
POWER SOURCING GUIDE

The trusted reference and buyer’s guide for 83 years

The original “desktop search engine,” guiding nearly 10,000 users in more than 90 countries it is the primary reference for specifications and details on all the components that go into engine systems.

Visit Now
STAY CONNECTED



Receive the information you need when you need it through our world-leading magazines, newsletters and daily briefings.

Sign up

Latest News
Setra TopClass takes Coach of the Year at Busworld 2025
Model impressed judges with safety and comfort features
DAF Components showcases hybrid bus powertrain
E-axle prototype also featured on the stand at Busworld 2025
Vanguard highlights full engine, battery lineup at Utility Expo
Shows engine and battery system portfolio for first time at the event
CONNECT WITH THE TEAM
Becky Schultz Vice President of Content Tel: +1 480 408 9774 E-mail: becky.schultz@khl.com
Julian Buckley Editor Tel: +44 (0) 1892 784088 E-mail: julian.buckley@khl.com
Chad Elmore Managing Editor E-mail: chad.elmore@khl.com
Tony Radke Vice President of Sales Tel: +1 602 721 6049 E-mail: tony.radke@khl.com
CONNECT WITH SOCIAL MEDIA