Faster launches next-gen New MultiFaster coupling unit

P508HD New MultiFaster (Photo: Faster)

Faster, a Helios Technologies company, has introduced the New MultiFaster, the next generation of its hydraulic line connecting product.

Built on the legacy of the original MultiFaster, the new model combines proven technology with enhanced durability and operator convenience.

With a maximum working pressure of 350 bar (5,000 psi), the New Multifaster is suitable for use across a series of industries, including construction, rail and mining. The CRIII corrosion-resistant surface treatment supports a long working life.

Key features include simultaneous multi-line connection completed using a lever-based latching system – a double-lever option allows actioning from either side.

A multi-coupling system minimises errors and leaks, which helps to prevent possible connection and fluid contamination. A flat-face coupling also helps to stop oil spills during operation.

Faster also puts forward that the system supports use with hydraulic oil, grease, water, glycol and also electrical connections; electrical connections are customisable based on application.

The New MultiFaster is currently available in P506HD, P508HD and P510HD layouts.