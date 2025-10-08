Responsive Image Banner

Vanguard highlights full engine, battery lineup at Utility Expo

Becky Schultz Vice President of Content, Power Division

08 October 2025

Vanguard is showcasing its portfolio of rugged commercial engines and fully integrated commercial battery systems for the first time at the Utility Expo in Louisville, Ky., from October 7 to 9. Attendees can see how these solutions are designed to meet the specific needs of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) across the utility equipment landscape.

Vanguard's family of battery-electric products Vanguard battery systems and motors and motor controllers. (Photo: Vanguard/Briggs & Stratton)

“We are thrilled to be exhibiting at The Utility Expo for the first time,” said David Frank, senior vice president and president of Electrification at Briggs & Stratton. “This show is the perfect platform to connect with OEMs and demonstrate how our comprehensive approach to power — combining decades of engine expertise with cutting-edge battery technology — can help them navigate their unique power challenges.”

Battery systems on display include the swappable 1.5-kWh1 Commercial Battery Pack (Si1.5) with standard interface for easy exchange between equipment and offering a 75-minute charge time with compatible Vanguard chargers. Also featured is the 7-kWh (Fi7.0) Commercial Battery, available in both long and tall configurations for a range of construction, industrial and recreational applications. Its compact, scalable design allows multiple packs to be run in parallel to meet larger power demands.

All Vanguard batteries feature advanced lithium-ion chemistry, a robust Battery Management System (BMS) and durable diecast aluminum casing.

Also on display is the company’s line of motors and motor controllers, including the MVG1500 motor and MC8000 motor controller. This full-system approach is enhanced by the new Vanguard app, which gives OEMs and operators direct insight into their system’s performance, diagnostics and health from their mobile devices.

The booth will also feature Vanguard’s 14.0-gross-hp 400 EFI/ETC single-cylinder engine with electronic fuel injection (EFI) system and electronic throttle control (ETC) system, as well as the 23.0-gross-hp EFI Small Block V-Twin engine, engineered for tough applications from portable power and underground construction to earthmoving and material handling. Its EFI system and electronic governing are designed to optimize usable power for maximum productivity.

