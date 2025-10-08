DAF Components showcases hybrid bus powertrain

DAF Components, part of the PACCAR Group, has shown a new mild hybrid powertrain for buses and coaches at Busworld 2025 in Brussels, Belgium.

The unit combines a PACCAR MX engine with a mild hybrid gearbox and electric motor. With various fuel-saving features, the powertrain is said to return a 15% improvement in fuel efficiency.

The system can use either a PACCAR MX-11 or MX-13 diesel engine, delivering primary power. The electric motor is integrated within the gearbox to deliver drive-off power and support the stop/start system.

Output from the MX-11 ranges from 220 kW/299 hp to 330 kW/449 hp. The MX-13 can deliver from 315 kW/428 hp up to 390 kW/530 hp. The high torque, low engine speed models provide driveability while adding to passenger comfort.

The MX engines can use HVO, helping to further reduce the overall carbon footprint.

Developed in conjunction with Driventic (formerly Voith), the powertrain has already been used in 110 city buses now in operation across the public transport network in Rome, Italy.

E-axle prototype from DAF Components (Photo: PPI)

Also on the stand at Busworld, DAF Components presented a new hydrogen fuel engine and a prototype e-axle.

Customer interest in the e-axle is now being evaluated. Based on those results, the decision will be made to put the unit into series production.

Alfred Beuwer, director of DAF Components, noted a growing interest among coach and bus operators in alternative powertrains. “Regardless of how the future of coach and bus transport evolves, DAF Components remains committed to providing customers with optimal powertrain solutions tailored to every application.”