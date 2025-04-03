Greenlane and Volvo Trucks partner on EV charging network

To support heavy-duty electric vehicle (EV) charging access and convenience for fleets and drivers, Greenlane Infrastructure, a commercial EV charging network developer, has partnered with Volvo Trucks North America to integrate Greenlane’s charging network into the Volvo Open Charge service.

Greenlane Infrastructure commercial EV charging. (Photo: Greenlane)

Greenlane said it is Volvo’s first official charge point operator (CPO) in North America. Through its integration with Volvo Open Charge, Greenlane will enable real-time access to its network, providing Volvo customers with access to public charging, centralized billing and exclusive benefits.

The build-out of public charging points also reduces the need for fleets to invest in costly charging infrastructure, Greenlane said, reducing capital expenditures and operational complexities and enabling range extension.

“Our partnership with Volvo is a first-of-its-kind collaboration to deliver public charging solutions tailored to the needs of medium- and heavy-duty fleets,” said Patrick Macdonald-King, CEO of Greenlane. “By streamlining the transition to electric fleets, we are providing a future-ready solution that keeps goods and services moving and drives meaningful progress toward zero-emissions freight transportation.”

Greenlane said it will open its flagship charging location in Colton, Calif., this month with over 40 publicly accessible chargers for heavy-, medium- and light-duty zero-emissions vehicles.

As part of its commitment to building a nationwide commercial EV charging network, Greenlane said its plans for the I-15 corridor include several charging sites in California approximately 60 to 90 miles apart. The next sites are planned for the California cities of Long Beach, Barstow and Baker.

Greenlane and Volvo will continue to work together to further integrate and make additional membership features available in Volvo Open Charge, e.g., booking reservations.