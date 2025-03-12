Greenlane unveils technology suite to streamline commercial EV charging, fleet operations

Greenlane, a commercial EV charging infrastructure provider based in Santa Monica, Calif., announced a digital technology suite as part of the ongoing development of the commercial EV charging corridor along the I-15 interstate highway in Southern California. The products, which include an online mobile app and a fleet management portal, will be rolled out in phases to expedite the delivery of complete EV charging solutions for commercial and public users, the company said.

The Greenlane Driver App and Fleet Portal assist drivers and fleets in vehicle charging. (Image: Greenlane/Business Wire)

“As heavy-duty transportation continues to electrify, we need to address fleet manager and driver pain points,” said Patrick Macdonald-King, CEO of Greenlane. “One of our visions has long been to provide the truck stop of the future, and a big part of that starts with seamless planning and logistics technology and connecting these technologies to existing systems companies already have in place via application programming interfaces (APIs).”

Greenlane said its technology suite will include the Greenlane Driver App, with will provide truck drivers with real-time information on available charging stations along their routes so they can reserve slots in advance or access and manage reservations made by fleet managers.

The Greenlane Fleet Portal allows fleet managers and dispatchers to plan and manage routes for their electric fleets from one convenient place. Users can register their trucks, manage account information, view charging locations and make reservations.

Greenlane said its OnRamp APIs integrate with existing fleet solutions to give fleet managers and drivers access to optimized routes, efficient charging and refueling schedules, related charging data and emissions savings to track sustainability efforts. The technology also allows for the integration into vehicle OEM e-mobility service provider driver applications and, eventually, in-dash systems.

“With the rising demand for sustainable transportation, we recognize the need to support fleet customers through seamless charging solutions,” said Raj Jhaveri, chief technology officer for Greenlane. “When a truck’s telematics data is integrated into Greenlane’s technology ecosystem, the experience can be further elevated through AI-driven management of reservations and energy loads. This minimizes the guesswork for fleet managers in determining the optimal charge time or energy requirements for each route.”

Greenlane’s pull-through lane chargers will feature Alpitronic CCS 400 kW dual-port chargers with oil-cooled cables for faster charging, the company said. For bobtail charging, eFill CCS 180 kW chargers will be available.

ABB’s supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) will be used for remote monitoring and breaker management, Greenlane said, adding that its charging sites are also engineered with Trenwa precast cable trench for expansion of electric vehicle supply equipment and future upgrades to megawatt charging as fleet demand grows.

Greenlane’s flagship charging site in Colton, Calif., is currently under construction, with an expected opening in April. The site will include more than 40 chargers at opening for heavy, medium and light-duty zero-emissions vehicles. Greenlane said it plans to deploy solar panels and battery storage systems at a later date to enhance grid stability, manage peak loads and increase energy efficiency.