Hamilton Jet to supply HTX52 waterjets for new fast supply vessel

Incat Crowther fast supply vessel (Photo: Incat Crowther)

Hamilton Jet has been selected to provide quad HTX52 waterjets for installation on a new fast supply vessel (FSV) to be constructed for Oil Senegal Support Services (O3S).

The FSV will be used for servicing outposts of the country’s offshore energy sector.

The HTX52 waterjet features a compact inboard footprint. Supported by fully-integrated hydraulics, maximum power output is 1950 kW.

Additionally, the HTX52 has a new hydrodynamic design which has improved high-speed efficiency by 4%. There is also a high-efficiency, low wear steering system, while the units also offer improved corrosion protection by using EN AC 44100 marine-grade aluminium.

Penguin International (Singapore) and Incat Crowther (Australia) have been commissioned to build the 36-metre FSV, which will be capable of carrying 28 service personnel and 20 tonnes of cargo at speeds of up to 33.5 knots.

Features of the FSV include a catamaran-type hull derived from Penguin’s Windflex-32 crew transfer vessel, developed with Incat Crowther.

The vessel with further offer an enclosed cargo area and a FROG crew transfer crane for moving personnel to the offshore infrastructure. A high-performance bow fender helps to protect the ship in high waves seen in open ocean conditions.

With headquarters in Christchurch, New Zealand and offices in the US, the UK and Singapore, Hamilton Jet is a leading waterjet marine propulsion system manufacturer. The company reports that it has installed waterjet propulsion systems in more than 60,000 vessels around the world.

The waterjet impeller is matched to engine power delivery, meaning there is no possibility of engine overload. Systems featuring the Hamilton Jet split duct reverse bucket design offer manoeuvrability at any speed, while the Zero Speed thrust system can deliver 360-degree directional movement.