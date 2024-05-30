Iveco Bus, Via sign MOUs for customized transport solutions in Italy

Iveco Bus announced the company, along with long-standing partner and public mobility solutions provider Via, have signed two memorandums of understanding (MOU) to explore on-demand transport solutions combining the use of Iveco Bus vehicles, including minibuses powered by alternative energies, with Via’s software application, service design and operational expertise.

The first MOU is for a project with Politecnico di Milano (the Polytechnic University of Milan in Italy) aimed at implementing a new on-demand transport solution for students, faculty and staff members. The second MoU is with Italy’s Humanitas hosptal, and it is intended to foster accessible and convenient mobility for the hospital’s employees and students.

Personnel from Iveco Bus, Via, the Politecnico di Milano and the Circular Economy Lab outside the Politecnico di Milano. (Photo: Iveco Bus)

Both MOUs seek to offer an innovative and flexible mobility solution through an easy-to-deploy and customizable offering. Both use cases were identified jointly with Milan’s Circular Economy Lab, which is a partnership between innovation hub Cariplo Factory and Intesa Sanpaolo Innovation Center, a subsidiary of the Intesa Sanpaolo Group.

Marco Franza, head of Bus Customer Service for Iveco Bus, said, “These agreements demonstrate Iveco Bus’ ambition to go further in its service offering and to explore an integrated transport solution approach. With Via, we are working to provide passengers innovative support services that will offer them the best mobility experience.”

Anthea Greco, Via’s country manager for Italy, Spain and Portugal, expressed excitement about the projects. “Together, we will leverage our expertise and cutting-edge technology to support the mobility needs of students, faculty, and staff at Politecnico di Milano and at Humanitas, while reducing congestion, improving air quality, and enhancing overall accessibility within the city. This initiative marks the beginning of what we believe will be a series of impactful projects aimed at enhancing urban and corporate transportation.”