Kohler enhances gen-set engine design

Power Systems, part of Kohler Energy, announced its KD Series generators now incorporate an enhanced engine design that offers improved generator performance, reduced emissions and “future-readiness” for alternative fuels.

The upgrade KD62V12A and KD83V16A engines will be used in the KD2000 to the KD3750 generators. (Photo: Kohler Energy)

The design upgrade for the KD62V12A and KD83V16A engines enables generators from the KD2000 to the KD3750 – targeted to end users such as data centers that require very large power options for mission-critical applications – to benefit from improved transient performance, lower NOx and a roughly 2,000-lb. weight reduction.

The upgrade includes moving the engine control unit from the front to the side of the engines for easier access, plus optimization of the redundant starter configuration. These changes support more streamlined generator servicing and reduce the total cost of ownership across the lifecycle, Power Systems stated.

The engines have also been configured to support the future adoption of alternative fuels such as green hydrogen and ammonia, a move that will help support end users in their strategy to attain net zero, the company said.

Nicole Dierksheide, director, Category Large Engines at Power Systems, Kohler Energy, said the company is fully committed to continuously improving its KD Series mission-critical generators, adding that the engine enhancements “will improve generator performance, reduce complexity and encourage the transition to more sustainable operations.”

“Our mission-critical generators already provide exceptional performance in terms of emissions and power density,” she continued. “This latest improvement with future-proofed design provides customers in sectors such as data centers the insurance to make the right choice for today and tomorrow.”

Production of the KD62V12A engine has begun in Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and the U.S. It will power generators from the KD2000 to KD2800. The KD83V16A will provide options from the KD3000 to KD3750. Kohler Energy is also developing a V20 derivative that it said will be launched in 2026.