Lincoln Electric buys Vanair

Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc. has acquired Vanair Manufacturing LLC, a privately held, Michigan City, Ind.-based, manufacturer of mobile power solutions serving the service truck market. Lincoln Electric said Vanair’s equipment portfolio complements its maintenance and repair consumable offering and builds upon the joint development equipment initiatives that the two companies have been pursuing. Terms were not disclosed.

Vanair’s Air N Arc 330 Diesel All-In-One Power System is powered by a Kubota D902-E4B three-cylinder water-cooled diesel engine rated 24.8 hp. It includes a Lincoln Electric 330 amp DC multi-process arc welder, as well. (Photo: Vanair)

“We are pleased to welcome the Vanair team to Lincoln Electric. Vanair is renowned for their leading high-quality manufacturing, innovation, and engineering expertise in the fast-growing maintenance and repair service truck market,” said Steven B. Hedlund, President and Chief Executive Officer, Lincoln Electric. “By joining together, Lincoln Electric will capitalize on this channel opportunity to accelerate growth and broaden our technology platform for long-term value creation.”

Reportedly Vanair’s annual revenue is approximately $100 million with a low double-digit percent EBIT margin, and its results will be reported in the Americas Welding Segment.

Lincoln Electric is known for its arc welding solutions, automated joining, assembly and cutting systems, plasma and oxy-fuel cutting equipment, and has a leading global position in brazing and soldering alloys. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, it operates 71 manufacturing and automation system integration locations across 21 countries.

Last year, Vanair introduced the Air N Arc 330 Diesel All-In-One Power System that was developed in collaboration with Lincoln Electric. The multi-purpose machine uses Lincoln Electric 330 amp DC multi-process arc welder. The logos of both companies are on the enclosure.