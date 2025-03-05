Mack enters utility segment with electric bucket truck

Mack Trucks has entered into the specialized utility segment with a Mack MD Electric and Terex Utilities fully electric bucket truck. The solution is being showcased at NTEA Work Truck Week, March 4-7, 2025, at the Indiana Convention Center, Ind.

The fully electric bucket truck combines a Mack MD Electric chassis and Terex Optima HR55 aerial device. (Photo: Mack Trucks)

The new offering pairs the electric Mack MD7 chassis with Terex’s Optima HR55 aerial device. According to Terex, this chassis enables up to 1.5 times greater range compared with other Class 6/7 medium-duty electric bucket trucks, while providing double the rear axle payload capacity. This advancement is said to directly address previous challenges in the utility sector, where the combined weight of aerial equipment and battery systems often presented operational limitations.

“Our collaboration with Mack Trucks represents continued movement forward in zero tailpipe emissions utility vehicles,” said Tyler Schwingler, product marketing manager at Terex Utilities, “providing utility companies with a solution that doesn’t compromise on performance or capability while meeting their sustainability goals.”

The aerial device is powered by the HyPower SmartPTO by Viatec, operating independently from the truck’s power system. This configuration enables utility crews to complete a normal workday with the boom and outriggers without impacting the truck’s driving range.

“Electric utilities now have an EV truck with the apparatuses they need to service poles and lines, and it’s fueled by what they produce – electricity,” said George Fotopoulos, vice president of E-mobility at Mack Trucks. “As we continue to work with body builders to progress the MD Electric across various Class 6 and 7 commercial truck applications, this collaboration demonstrates Mack’s commitment to delivering sustainable solutions that meet our customers’ specific needs.”