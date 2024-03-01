MRS Logistica signs deal for 30 Wabtec locomotives

ES44ACi locomotive set for delivery to MRS Logistics (Photo: Wabtec)

MRS Logistica, a logistics operator which manages more than 1600 km of rail track across the Brazilian states of Sao Paulo, Rio de Janeiro and Minas Gerais, has agreed the purchase of 30 new Evolution Series locomotives from Wabtec.

The deal is valued at about R$500 million (about $100 million).

According to Guilherme Segalla de Mello, president of MRS Logistics, the fleet renewal is crucial for the company to improve efficiency and safety.

“By using a modern fleet of locomotives, we promote better energy efficiency in rail transport and contribute to improving our country’s logistics,” he said.

“The railway is already a more sustainable mode of transportation. Even so, we are making every effort to have the lowest possible gas emissions in our operations, thus contributing to sustainable development.”

The tech incorporated in the ES44Aci locomotives supports more sustainable practices in comparison to its predecessor, the AC4400. For example, high-strength materials significantly increase diesel engine overhaul intervals, reducing operating costs throughout the locomotive’s lifecycle.

“These cutting-edge ES44ACi locomotives offer high performance and greater reliability, as well as reduced CO2 emissions,” said Danilo Miyasato, president and regional leader of Wabtec Latin America. “This long-term contract highlights our vision of a greener railway network for Brazil.”

Launched in 2022, the ES44ACi model locomotives are equipped with 12-cylinder Evolution Series diesel engines which produce 4,500 horsepower. The electronic four-stroke turbo engines deliver greater energy efficiency and lower emissions, thanks to a design which focuses on thermal efficiency, supported by a double-intake air cooling system.

MRS will use the locomotives to transport mineral and agricultural commodities from across the region to ports in south-east Brazil. The company estimates that about 20% of Brazilian exports use MRS tracks.

Deliveries of the first locomotives are expected to start later in 2024.