On-road testing for Volvo hydrogen-powered trucks

Volvo Truck announced it has begun on-road testing of heavy trucks powered by hydrogen combustion engines, marking a further step in its plan to commercially launch a hydrogen solution in Europe before 2030.

Volvo said its hydrogen-powered trucks are being developed to provide higher energy efficiency, lower fuel consumption and increased engine power compared to conventional hydrogen combustion engine technology. (Photo: Volvo Trucks)

Volvo’s advanced hydrogen engine technology is derived from its diesel powertrain, delivering diesel-like performance while substantially cutting CO2 emissions. Hydrogen combustion engine trucks will be especially suitable over longer distances and in regions where there is limited charging infrastructure or time for recharging of battery-electric trucks.

The trucks include a High-Pressure Direct Injection (HPDI) fuel system, a technology where a small amount of ignition fuel is injected with high pressure to enable compression ignition before hydrogen is added. The technology was developed by Westport Fuel Systems Inc. and is moving toward commercialization through a joint venture between Volvo Group and Westport.

Volvo is already using HDPI in its gas-powered (LNG and bioLNG) trucks, with more than 10,000 units equipped with the system sold globally. The hydrogen-powered version of HPDI uses fundamentally the same system used for LNG with a few small variations.

Volvo trucks with combustion engines powered by green hydrogen have the potential to deliver net-zero CO2 well-to-wheel when using renewable HVO as ignition fuel.

“Hydrogen use in an internal combustion engine with Cespira’s HPDI fuel system delivers nearly 100% CO2 reductions over diesel-fueled trucks,” said Dan Sceli, CEO of Westport, “while allowing OEMs to preserve their existing engine architecture, leverage existing engineering talent and experience, installed investments and decades of technology development in vehicle powertrain design, supply chain and manufacturing.”

Jan Hjelmgren, head of product management at Volvo Truck, viewed the on-road testing of the hydrogen combustion engine trucks as an important milestone.

“We see great potential for hydrogen combustion engine trucks and they will have a role to play in the transformation to zero tailpipe emission transport,” he stated. “Several technologies will be needed to decarbonize. As a global truck manufacturer, we offer a variety of decarbonization solutions and help our customers choose the best alternative based on transport assignment, available infrastructure and green energy prices.”