Power Briefing recap, week of April 21
25 April 2025
Where did April go? As we prepare to jump into May next week, here’s what you might have missed in this week’s Power Briefing:
- Engines always running at full power can waste fuel and elevate emissions. Cylinder deactivation (CDA) can address this by selectively “turning off” engine cylinders when not needed. Cummins evaluated the technology in real-world conditions to assess its value.
- Bauma 2025 showcased thousands of products, and the Power Progress team was on the hunt for the future of engine power. While detailed coverage is coming soon, this pictorial offers a look at the latest engine innovations unveiled in Munich.
- Diesel has long dominated backup power due to on-site fuel storage, but the Propane Education & Research Council (PERC) sees opportunities for propane as a viable, cleaner alternative, particularly in commercial backup power generation.
In other news, Flux Power has launched a lithium-ion solution for ground support equipment (GSE), Range Energy announced a partnership for electric trailer charging and Cummins has launched new BESS solutions.
