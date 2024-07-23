Power Briefing recap: week of July 22
23 July 2024
By this time next week, July will be fully behind us. In the meantime, let’s review what you might have missed this week in Power Briefing:
- With U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Phase 3 greenhouse gas (GHG) rules due to take effect in 2027, many in the transportation industry have expressed their misgivings. Now, some are taking the additional step of pushing back on the looming deadline.
- The Association of Equipment Manufacturers (AEM) partnered with equipment maker Komatsu at the start of the Republican National Convention (RNC) for a policy discussion at Komatsu’s South Harbor campus in Milwaukee, Wis. Three Republican lawmakers weighed in on how best to advance manufacturing.
- Battery maker EnerSys provided Power Progress with guidance about how to match particular battery technologies with specific applications. They pointed out a variety of factors to consider.
- Hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO) — also known as renewable diesel — is making strides in the marketplace. Power Progress International spoke with Carrie Song, senior vice president for Renewable Products at Neste, to discuss this growing momentum.
In other news, Cummins celebrated the 50th anniversary of its Jamestown Engine Plant, Class 8 orders saw another decline in June and Daimler opened its Battery Technology Center in Germany.
