Power Briefing recap: week of May 20, 2024

Art Aiello Editor, Power Briefing

21 May 2024

Changing market drivers in mission-critical power, the growing popularity of mini excavators and a look at the charging infrastructure investment if all Class 4-8 vehicles became electrified.

As we wrap up the week, many in the U.S. are planning to be out of the office on Monday for Memorial Day, while our UK colleagues look forward to a Monday bank holiday. In the meantime, here are some key stories from the past week:

  • The market drivers behind mission-critical power generation are changing. Vipul Tandon, executive director of global power generation for Cummins, discussed some of these and how they affected the development of the company’s Centum Series generators.
  • Mini excavators continue to grow in popularity around the world. Power Progress looked at what was driving the interest and who was investing in the machines, with input from industry analysts Off-Highway Research.
  • While there are over 64,000 Level 2 and DC fast chargers across the U.S., only a small fraction of Class 4-8 trucks are currently electrified. But if all of them were to eventually be battery electric (BE), what investments in the charging infrastructure would be necessary? Global strategy consultancy Roland Berger dug into that question.
  • Younger generations are increasing in number in the workplace, bringing with them a savviness about technology their older, more experienced colleagues lack. But reverse mentoring has the potential to allow workers young and old to benefit from what each has to offer the other.

You should also see Power Progress for coverage of news coming from ACT Expo, which wraps up today. Look for a wrap-up of the show in a future issue of Power Briefing.

Want to see more insights from the power industry?
Sign up to the
Power Briefing
Power Briefing recap: week of May 13, 2024
Power Briefing recap: week of May 13, 2024 This week focused on much regarding commercial vehicle electrification, including the value of collaborating with suppliers in developing electric trucks.
Power Briefing recap: week of May 6, 2024
Power Briefing recap: week of May 6, 2024 This week focused on the FTC noncompete ban, power trends from Intermat and drivers of on-highway electrification.
STAY CONNECTED



Receive the information you need when you need it through our world-leading magazines, newsletters and daily briefings.

Sign up

POWER SOURCING GUIDE

The trusted reference and buyer’s guide for 83 years

The original “desktop search engine,” guiding nearly 10,000 users in more than 90 countries it is the primary reference for specifications and details on all the components that go into engine systems.

Visit Now
CONNECT WITH THE TEAM
Becky Schultz Vice President of Content Tel: +1 480 408 9774 E-mail: [email protected]
Julian Buckley Editor Tel: +44 (0) 1892 784088 E-mail: [email protected]
Chad Elmore Managing Editor Tel: +1 262 754 4114 E-mail: [email protected]
Josh Kunz Power Progress Brand Manager Tel: +1 414 379 2672 E-mail: [email protected]
Roberta Prandi Power Progress International Brand Manager Tel: +39 334 6538183 E-mail: [email protected]
Simon Kelly Sales Manager Tel: +44 (0) 1892 786 223 E-mail: [email protected]
CONNECT WITH SOCIAL MEDIA