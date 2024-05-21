Power Briefing recap: week of May 20, 2024

Changing market drivers in mission-critical power, the growing popularity of mini excavators and a look at the charging infrastructure investment if all Class 4-8 vehicles became electrified.

As we wrap up the week, many in the U.S. are planning to be out of the office on Monday for Memorial Day, while our UK colleagues look forward to a Monday bank holiday. In the meantime, here are some key stories from the past week:

The market drivers behind mission-critical power generation are changing. Vipul Tandon, executive director of global power generation for Cummins, discussed some of these and how they affected the development of the company’s Centum Series generators.

Mini excavators continue to grow in popularity around the world. Power Progress looked at what was driving the interest and who was investing in the machines, with input from industry analysts Off-Highway Research.

While there are over 64,000 Level 2 and DC fast chargers across the U.S., only a small fraction of Class 4-8 trucks are currently electrified. But if all of them were to eventually be battery electric (BE), what investments in the charging infrastructure would be necessary? Global strategy consultancy Roland Berger dug into that question.

. Younger generations are increasing in number in the workplace, bringing with them a savviness about technology their older, more experienced colleagues lack. But reverse mentoring has the potential to allow workers young and old to benefit from what each has to offer the other.

You should also see Power Progress for coverage of news coming from ACT Expo, which wraps up today. Look for a wrap-up of the show in a future issue of Power Briefing.



