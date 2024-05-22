Reverse mentorship and generational changes in the workplace

Younger generations of workers are having an impact on the workplace. Generation Z — those born between 1995 and 2009, according to Zurich Insurance Group — are growing in numbers at work. Zurich said by 2025, Gen Z will account for 27 percent of the workforce, while Forbes reported that number will be 30 percent just five years later.

Gen Z is among the most tech-savvy generations, as the Consumer Technology Association reported that they adopt technology earlier than the Millennials born just before them. Meanwhile, some older workers struggle with technology. The MIT Sloan Management Review said using technology at work causes older workers greater anxiety and stress than their younger coworkers.

Photo: Alamy

In a story published by Power Progress’ sister publication Crane & Transport Briefing, Joel Dandrea, CEO of the Specialized Carriers & Rigging Association (SCRA), said two workforce trends, technology and reverse mentoring, could result in a “sweet spot” for workforce development at a time of generational change in the workplace.

“In the age of rapid tech advancement and emerging AI, a two-way knowledge flow can not only help older workers leverage tech, it can also build team trust among generations while also serving as a valuable component in the next-gen worker search,” Dandrea said.

Youngsters Teaching Tech

According to Dandrea, reverse mentoring is a practice in which younger or less experienced employees mentor their older and more experienced colleagues. He noted the practice’s potential benefits vis-à-vis the construction industry. However, it’s a practice that could benefit a variety of industries.

“Younger workers often have a better understanding of emerging technologies and digital tools,” Dandrea said, adding that participation in reverse-mentoring relationships could allow older professionals to learn about new workplace technology.

Meanwhile, since reverse mentoring is a two-way street, younger workers will likely benefit from the learnings their more experienced colleagues have to share.



“Reverse mentoring also facilitates the transfer of knowledge and expertise between generations,” Dandrea said. “Experienced professionals can share their insight, wisdom and practical know-how with younger workers.”

Focus on Safety

Another benefit of reverse mentoring concerns workplace safety. According to a March 2021 blog post on the website of safety and loss management consulting firm Purcell Enterprises, older workers tend to be more conscious of safety while also dealing with the physical limitations of aging.

“Younger workers may have received more recent safety training and education, making them well-equipped to mentor older colleagues on up-to-date best practices,” Dandrea said. “Ultimately these relationships can generate conversations about safety protocols, hazard recognition and injury prevention, leading to a safer work environment for everyone onsite.”

Staying Competitive

Dandrea added that reverse mentoring can help a company be adaptable and agile — and thus competitive.

“Reverse mentoring encourages a culture of continuous learning and adaptation by leveraging the insight and perspectives of younger workers who are more attuned to changing market trends, customer preferences and technological advancements,” he said.

It also enhances employee engagement and helps with retention.

“Younger workers often feel valued and respected for their contributions, while older workers may appreciate the opportunity to learn from their younger counterparts and stay relevant in their careers,” Dandrea said.