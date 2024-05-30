Power Briefing recap: week of May 27
30 May 2024
After today, May will officially be behind us. As we step into June, see what you might have missed in Power Briefing from the past week:
- An interview with Harriet Hunnisett-Johnson, head of maritime for Signol, revealed that fuel efficiency in commercial ships isn’t Just an engineering problem. Driving the right kind of crew behaviors can have a big impact on fuel economy.
- Dan Romito of Pickering Energy Partners will be speaking at October’s Power Progress Summit. We talked about his presentation, which will address the politics of decarbonization.
- The future if internal combustion engines (ICE) is always top of mind on the road to net zero. In an exclusive interview, Power Progress International spoke with Beau Lintereur of Cummins about ICEs, including the company’s fuel-agnostic engine program.
- While not a newcomer to power generation, IGSA Power is new to the North American market. CEO Santiago Paredes told Power Progress about the company’s plans to cultivate new customers in the U.S. and Canada.
And if you haven’t yet had an opportunity to check out the latest issue of Power Progress International — with the 40th edition of the Engine Technical Review — please do so.
