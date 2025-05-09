Power Briefing recap, week of May 5

I hope the weather is warming up where you are, as it finally is here in Wisconsin. As we enjoy sunnier days, here’s what you might have missed this week in Power Briefing:

Gathering news at Bauma is a bit like drinking from a fire hose. Since writing up that voluminous content takes time, Power Progress International editor Julian Buckley chose to compile a video diary of key developments in power at the show.

Power Progress columnist Jack Roberts covered the April launch of Mack Trucks' new Class 8 Pioneer truck in Brooklyn, N.Y., a name reflecting the company's long history of industry firsts. Mack says the truck's advanced technology will transform the daily experience of long-haul drivers.

Perkins has developed a battery-electric (BE) power unit designed as a drop-in replacement for engines, aiming to simplify equipment electrification. In a test with McElroy Manufacturing's TracStar 900i pipe fusion machine, only minor modifications were needed, suggesting the approach could work more broadly across other machines.

Though often unsung components, contactors and relays are vital to managing power and enabling machine functions. Carlos Mendes of Durakool said their high power use poses design challenges, but solutions include economizing technologies and better material choices.

In other news, Autonomous Solutions has launched a construction business unit, Liebherr and Rehlko have expanded their data center backup power partnership and Daimler Truck is delivering trucks to Torc Robotics for autonomous testing.