Power Briefing recap: week of Sept. 16

We are more than halfway finished with September already. With that, here’s what you might have missed this week in Power Briefing:

At the 2024 Industry and Economic Outlook Conference (IEOC) of the National Fluid Power Association (NFPA), economist Alan Beaulieu provided a macro market forecast through the end of the decade. What he had to say is also of value to equipment manufacturers.

Gen-set maker Mesa Solutions is bringing engine manufacturing expertise in house. The company recently announced a partnership with engine maker Hyundai Doosan Infracore (HDI) to distribute its own line of gaseous-fueled engines.

The labor market remains a challenge for a number of industries, including those managing equipment fleets. Safety and productivity are a concern as they try to make do with less staff. Control system maker Cattron said it can provide solutions to mitigate those challenges.

The electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure in the U.S. is nowhere near where it needs to be to encourage broad adoption of Class 6-8 electric vehicles by fleets. A new $72 million funding program from the U.S. Dept. of Energy (DOE) is aiming to address that.

In other news, Kohler Energy has rebranded as Rehlko, and Power Progress had a chance to interview Francis Perrin, chief brand and sustainability officer for Rehlko, about the change.

