Power Briefing recap: week of Sept. 16
19 September 2024
We are more than halfway finished with September already. With that, here’s what you might have missed this week in Power Briefing:
- At the 2024 Industry and Economic Outlook Conference (IEOC) of the National Fluid Power Association (NFPA), economist Alan Beaulieu provided a macro market forecast through the end of the decade. What he had to say is also of value to equipment manufacturers.
- Gen-set maker Mesa Solutions is bringing engine manufacturing expertise in house. The company recently announced a partnership with engine maker Hyundai Doosan Infracore (HDI) to distribute its own line of gaseous-fueled engines.
- The labor market remains a challenge for a number of industries, including those managing equipment fleets. Safety and productivity are a concern as they try to make do with less staff. Control system maker Cattron said it can provide solutions to mitigate those challenges.
- The electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure in the U.S. is nowhere near where it needs to be to encourage broad adoption of Class 6-8 electric vehicles by fleets. A new $72 million funding program from the U.S. Dept. of Energy (DOE) is aiming to address that.
In other news, Kohler Energy has rebranded as Rehlko, and Power Progress had a chance to interview Francis Perrin, chief brand and sustainability officer for Rehlko, about the change.
