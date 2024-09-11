NFPA macroeconomic forecast offers insights for manufacturing

While the presentation Alan Beaulieu of ITR Economics delivered to the National Fluid Power Association’s (NFPA) 2024 Industry & Economic Outlook Conference (IEOC) focused on the fluid power business, there was much he said that could be applied to manufacturing more broadly.

“We’re going to do macro,” said Beaulieu, consulting principal for ITR, “and we’re going to touch on why you’re going to be happier as we go forward. You will find that it’s not easy, but you’ll be happier.”

Noting the forecast for fluid power shipments through the end of the decade — a low point late this year followed by a rising trend next year, a milder rise in 2026 and an expected continuing uptick through 2029 — Beaulieu said it’s time for industry professionals to prepare to be busy.

“This is not a moment to hunker down,” he said. “This is not a time to do the CEO slow walk, is what I call it, where CEOs are slow to make decisions, slow to get ready for the future.”

U.S. Ascending

According to Beaulieu, the U.S. contribution to the worldwide gross domestic product (GDP) of US$104.7 trillion is 26.1 percent — the largest of any country.

“You know what’s neat about that number?” he said. “It’s larger than it was the year before. The U.S. is growing in share.”

Addressing some reports that China was on track to become the largest economy in the world, Beaulieu said its GDP contribution stood at 16.9 percent. In a distant third at 4.3 percent was Germany, despite it being the biggest economy in the European Union (EU).

“The United States is on the ascent,” he said. “The United States is the go-to nation.” Additionally, Beaulieu added that forecasts of a forthcoming depression will only strengthen the U.S.’ position.

“If you’re worried about what the future’s going to be like for your kids, it’s going to be better than it is now,” he said. “If you’re wondering what it will be like for your grandchildren, which would be the age I would worry about, they’re going to have a North America that’s more vibrant than it is today, because China is on the way down.”

Beaulieu added, “China has had demographic issues, and they’re just going to continue to feel pain, because when you don’t have a population that’s growing, you have an economy that’s shrinking.”