Electrified, conventional and autonomous equipment coming to Bauma

There will be much to see from a power perspective at Bauma 2025, including what is driving the latest and greatest construction machines. Attendees will certainly be treated to electrified versions of their favorite equipment brands as well as more traditional internal combustion (IC)-driven equipment powered by diesel and its alternatives. Also on display will be advanced technology, including autonomous features — if not completely autonomous machines.

Below is a selection of construction equipment some key OEMs are planning to present at Bauma. The reporting is courtesy of Power Progress International editor Julian Buckley, who attended the Bauma Media Dialogue event at Messe München in February. For information about other equipment and components coming to Bauma, please see the Power Progress rolling news update about the show.

Develon (Hall/Stand FM.714/1)

Develon, formerly known as Doosan Construction Equipment, will show its latest development in autonomous machinery at Bauma 2025.

Develon’s DX140RDM-7 demolition excavator. (Photo: Develon)

Following on from the Concept-X (2019) and Concept-X2 (2023), the company will unveil “Real X,” described as “the next level in autonomous working.” The crawler excavator can complete a range of tasks operating autonomously, including trenching, truck loading and earthworks. It also offers the option to be operated using remote control or with a standard joystick.

Also at Bauma, Develon will unveil its new Smart Around View Monitoring system. Using AI-based detection, the function provides a 360-degree view around the machine, helping to make the area safer for workers.

Looking at electric drives, Develon will present the new DX23E-7. Due to be available later in 2025, this machine features a 32 kWh/40 kWh li-ion battery. It is intended for work in areas with noise level restrictions and can also be used over a night shift.

While it is still under development, the company will also display its BE zero-emission 14-tonne wheeled excavator. While demonstrating the related direction of product development, this machine is set to serve as the basis of a new machine range.

Komatsu (Hall/Stand FM.713/1)

Komatsu will present its all-new WA700 wheel loader at Bauma. The new model is said to deliver what the company says are “unparalleled levels of safety, productivity, durability and environmental credentials.”

Komatsu’s WA700-8 wheel loader (Photo: Komatsu)

Jo Monsieur, deputy general manager for Product Marketing at Komatsu Europe, said, “I’m very excited to introduce our WA700-8 in Europe, which offers a perfect match with our 60-tonne rigid dump truck.”

The WA700-8 features a 578 kW engine from Komatsu. Features include a new high-efficiency cooling system. The engine is EU Stage 5-compliant and supports both B20 biodiesel and hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO) fuels, the latter making it carbon neutral. Additionally, a new hydraulic system reduces losses to support fast cycle times and improved fuel efficiency.

Inside the cabin, a new joystick steering system and electronic pilot control levels deliver precision and ease of operation.

There are also a series of automated features, including an automatic digging system, semi-automatic approach and semi-auto dump systems. All can help to simplify repetitive tasks while supporting less experienced operators.

Kramer (Hall/Stand FN.916)

Part of the Wacker Neuson group, Kramer celebrates its 100th anniversary this year. At Bauma, the company will show a new 3.1-tonne payload telehandler, facelifted versions of its 5-series wheel loaders, plus the production version of a new low height, low-weight loader previewed as a pre-production model at the Galabau trade fair in September 2024.

The Kramer 3106 telehandler. (Photo: Kramer)

The new 3106 telehandler, which will be positioned between the 3007 and 3507 models, uses a Deutz engine that produces 82 kW. With the 3.1-tonne lift capacity, the machine has a 5.83-meter (19.1-ft.) stacking height. It is the first Kramer telehandler to have an integrated dynamic weighing system, which automatically tracks cumulative load weights.

The 5-series wheel loader range — including the 575, 585 and 595 — have all received a facelift. They keep the same engines and major components of the previous models but now feature a new cabin and canopy design. Controls are said to be easier to use and there is better visibility, with unobstructed view of attachments.

Also new to the Kramer range is the compact 5045 wheel loader. This has been designed for ease of transport; the 2.6-tonne model can be moved by vehicles with a 3.5-tonne towing limit. The 5045 is designed for landscaping, urban construction and gardening work.

Kubota (Hall A4, Stand 327)

Along with 22 machines, Kubota will show a battery-electric retrofit kit for two of its most popular mini excavators, the KX19-4e and U27-4e.

The Kubota U27-4e can be updated to use battery power. (Photo: Kubota)

The OEM said it recognizes the cost issues with purchasing battery-electric machines and will offer the retrofit kit as a less expensive option, although pricing for the kit has still to be confirmed.

The system comprises an 18 kW battery for the 19-4 model and a 20 kW unit for the U27. The diesel engine and fuel lines are removed and the battery pack and electric motor installed to power the transmission and hydraulics. It is possible to refit the diesel engine for onward sale, if necessary.

The kit, which will be available to buy after Bauma, is already being trialed by customers in the UK and France.

LiuGong Europe (Hall/Stand FN.718/3)

The overarching plan for LiuGong Europe at Bauma is to “challenge industry perceptions around battery electric vehicles and advanced technology adoption.”

LiuGong’s 856T wheel loader. (Photo: LiuGong)

The company has made some “intense” investment in developing its sustainable technologies and intelligent equipment, which has resulted in an electric portfolio which now incorporates 12 product lines and more than 40 models.

New to the lineup is the T-Series wheel loader range. Visitors to the LiuGong stand will be able to see the first seven machines in the range: 820T HST, 838T, 842T, 848T, 856T, 870T and 890T.

Speaking about the new machines, European product director Harry Mellor said, “We’ve taken our global experience of wheel loader production and combined it with the unique insights gained from our European customers.

“The T-Series proves that we listen to customers and develop machines that aim to exceed expectations. I believe that the T-Series is a paradigm shift in wheel loaders production.”

These machines will be joined on the stand by the 4280DE 24-tonne motor grader. This battery-electric model will be one of the 13 in total available to view at Bauma.

Wacker Neuson (Hall/Stand FN.916)

Like many OEMs at Bauma, Wacker Neuson will focus on its expanding range of battery-powered machines. New 1.0- and 2.6-tonne electric mini excavators are set to join the company’s existing EZ17e model.

The Wacker Neuson EZ26e excavator. (Photo: Wacker Neuson)

The 1.0-tonne EZ10e and 2.6-tonne EZ26e excavators have been designed as electric machines from the ground up. These get a new battery system, which will also now be used on the EZ17e.

There is also a new wheel loader, the WL300e. This will use the same battery system as the existing WL20e and WL28e models. The 300e also uses a new naming system, with the 300 relating to bucket volume (0.3 cubic meters).

To support this growing range of battery-powered machines, Wacker Neuson is also introducing a new “Certified Battery Check” service in direct sales markets, such as in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Poland and the Netherlands. This will provide a TÜV-certified audit on the health of a battery, providing buyers and sellers of used machines with confidence in the performance of the electric power system.

For equipment with conventional power, there will be three new compact wheel loaders, the WL750, WL950 and WL1150. Per the new naming convention, their bucket capacities are 0.75, 0.95 and 1.15 cubic meters respectively.