Voith shows H2 storage tank system at JEC World

Voith H2 Core Module with additional side tanks (Photo: Voith)

Voith has displayed its hydrogen storage tank solution for heavy-duty trucks at JEC World, held at the Villepinte fair ground near Paris, France.

The basic offering involves four CFRP tanks arranged in an ‘H2 Core Module’ system. The Type IV tanks, which are certified according to ECR134 standards, can hold up to 56 kg of pressurised hydrogen fuel at 700 bar. Weight of these tanks is 982 kg.

For longer range, the H2 Core system can be extended with the addition of two side tanks, increasing capacity to 75.7 kg of H2 (1243 kg). It is also possible to install two H2 Core Modules, which take maximum capacity to 112 kg of H2 (1909 kg).

The 112 kg storage system delivers in excess of 1000 km of range. Refuelling of the system takes about 10 minutes.

High-pressure H2 tank on Voith stand at JEC World (Photo: PPI)

The Type IV tanks are reported to be up to 75% lighter than Type I models, delivering substantial weight savings.

According to figures from Voith, the lightweight fuel system allows heavy-duty trucks to transport up to five tonnes more cargo than equivalent battery-electric models.

The tanks further include peripheral hardware, such as valves, pressure controllers and pipe work which meet EC 79/ECR 134 standards. Tanks are tested for leak and function prior to delivery. There is also an onboard ‘state of health’ system.

On the vehicle production line, an H2 Core Module can be prepared for installation in less than 10 minutes. The Plug & Drive system has only three connecting points for simple mounting.

The H2 Core Modules have an expected lifetime of 1.6 million kilometres, or about 30,000 hours.