Wärtsilä hybrid scrubbers for Color Line Ro-Pax vessels

Becky Schultz Vice President of Content, Power Division

04 September 2024

Technology group Wärtsilä has been contracted to upgrade the exhaust treatment system onboard four Ro-Pax vessels in Norwegian operator Color Line’s fleet. The addition of hybrid scrubber systems onboard the ships will add close-looped functionality to their current open-loop scrubbers.

Color Line Ro-Pax vessels will be upgraded with Wärtsilä hybrid scrubbers The upgrade to Wärtsilä’s hybrid scrubber systems will be carried out on two of Color Line’s large Ro-Pax and two high-speed Ro-Pax vessels. (Photo: Wärtsilä)

Wärtsilä hybrid scrubbers incorporate exhaust cleaning technology designed to minimize sulphur oxide (SOx) emissions and allow vessels to comply with emission control regulations around the world. The solution can operate in both open and closed loop using seawater to remove SOx from the exhaust, removing 98% of SOx emissions, plus can reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) and particulate matter emissions, the company stated. 

Upgrading its vessels will give Color Line control over any abatement from the scrubber wash water, ensuring its vessels remain compliant with tightening regulations. The hybrid scrubbers will be added to two large Ro-Pax and two high-speed Ro-Pax vessels, which sail between Norway and Denmark, and Norway and Germany, with the project commencing in the latter part of 2024.

“Through adopting a modular approach, continuous research and development, as well as prioritizing innovation, we are fully committed to developing abatement solutions which support the industry in its goals for reducing its emissions footprint,” said Kashif Javaid, director of Sales, Exhaust Treatment, Wärtsilä Marine. “We have worked closely with Color Line in the past and are pleased to continue to support them with ensuring their assets operate safely, efficiently and sustainably.”

“This scrubber upgrade supports our focus on minimizing the environmental impact of our operations,” said Per Erik Olsen, EVP, Color Line Marine. “Switching to Wärtsilä’s system will not only ensure our continued compliance with existing rules and regulations but will also future proof our vessels against future requirements.”

Other Components Industry News Power Technology Marine Transportation Commercial
STAY CONNECTED



Receive the information you need when you need it through our world-leading magazines, newsletters and daily briefings.

Sign up

POWER SOURCING GUIDE

The trusted reference and buyer’s guide for 83 years

The original “desktop search engine,” guiding nearly 10,000 users in more than 90 countries it is the primary reference for specifications and details on all the components that go into engine systems.

Visit Now
CONNECT WITH THE TEAM
Becky Schultz Vice President of Content Tel: +1 480 408 9774 E-mail: [email protected]
Julian Buckley Editor Tel: +44 (0) 1892 784088 E-mail: [email protected]
Chad Elmore Managing Editor Tel: +1 262 754 4114 E-mail: [email protected]
Josh Kunz Power Progress Brand Manager Tel: +1 414 379 2672 E-mail: [email protected]
Roberta Prandi Power Progress International Brand Manager Tel: +39 334 6538183 E-mail: [email protected]
CONNECT WITH SOCIAL MEDIA