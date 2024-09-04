Wärtsilä hybrid scrubbers for Color Line Ro-Pax vessels

Technology group Wärtsilä has been contracted to upgrade the exhaust treatment system onboard four Ro-Pax vessels in Norwegian operator Color Line’s fleet. The addition of hybrid scrubber systems onboard the ships will add close-looped functionality to their current open-loop scrubbers.

The upgrade to Wärtsilä’s hybrid scrubber systems will be carried out on two of Color Line’s large Ro-Pax and two high-speed Ro-Pax vessels. (Photo: Wärtsilä)

Wärtsilä hybrid scrubbers incorporate exhaust cleaning technology designed to minimize sulphur oxide (SOx) emissions and allow vessels to comply with emission control regulations around the world. The solution can operate in both open and closed loop using seawater to remove SOx from the exhaust, removing 98% of SOx emissions, plus can reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) and particulate matter emissions, the company stated.

Upgrading its vessels will give Color Line control over any abatement from the scrubber wash water, ensuring its vessels remain compliant with tightening regulations. The hybrid scrubbers will be added to two large Ro-Pax and two high-speed Ro-Pax vessels, which sail between Norway and Denmark, and Norway and Germany, with the project commencing in the latter part of 2024.

“Through adopting a modular approach, continuous research and development, as well as prioritizing innovation, we are fully committed to developing abatement solutions which support the industry in its goals for reducing its emissions footprint,” said Kashif Javaid, director of Sales, Exhaust Treatment, Wärtsilä Marine. “We have worked closely with Color Line in the past and are pleased to continue to support them with ensuring their assets operate safely, efficiently and sustainably.”

“This scrubber upgrade supports our focus on minimizing the environmental impact of our operations,” said Per Erik Olsen, EVP, Color Line Marine. “Switching to Wärtsilä’s system will not only ensure our continued compliance with existing rules and regulations but will also future proof our vessels against future requirements.”