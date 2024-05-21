Zeus shows pre-production trucks at ACT Expo

The interior of the new Zeus truck was shown to the public for the first time during ACT Expo. (Photo: Zeus Electric Chassis)

Zeus Electric Chassis unvelied the new pre-production interior design of its Z-19 Class 5 all-electric cab-chassis with a conventional pickup-style cab during ACT Expo in Las Vegas.

The vehicle, equipped with a 108 in. cab-to-axle (CA) CM Truck Beds service body, marked a milestone in Zeus’ road to production. During the event Zeus said it will also showcase an 84 in. CA Z-19 stripped chassis, which is a cab-to-axle configuration. Both trucks are targeted for an early 2025 launch.

Besides the display of trucks, Zeus said was also using the event to seek strategic and financial partners to enter the homestretch of final development, certification and production launch. Senior leadership was to be on-hand at ACT Expo to entertain related discussions.

The Zeus Z-19 battery-electric medium-duty commercial vehicles features what the company said is a user-friendly package tailor-made for the work truck industry. (Photo: Zeus)

“We are thrilled to showcase the latest advancements in electric work truck technology at this year’s ACT Expo. The unveiling of the pre-production interior design of our Z-19 Class 5 electric cab-chassis marks a significant milestone in our journey towards sustainable transportation solutions,” said Dave Stenson, CEO, Zeus Electric Chassis.

The company said the all-electric Zeus Z-19 represents a paradigm shift in medium-duty commercial vehicles, delivering performance and environmental benefits in a user-friendly package tailor-made for the work truck industry.

Attendees at ACT Expo got the opportunity to observe the features of the Z-19, including visual access to the Z-19’s platform architecture, including key components such as the 140 kWh LFP battery pack, integrated e-axle, and high-strength battery-protecting steel frame rails.