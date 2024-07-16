‘World first’ hybrid high-speed ferry launched in Italy

The 39.5-m long Vittorio Morace is an IMO HSC (High-Speed Craft) hybrid fast ferry operated by Liberty Lines. (Photo: Rolls-Royce)

On June 27, 2024, in Trapani, Sicily, Italian shipping company Liberty Lines ceremonially launched what is reported as the world’s first hybrid fast ferry of its category and size. Its mtu hybrid propulsion system from Rolls-Royce is expected to significantly reduce the impact of ship operations on the environment.

Named after Liberty Lines’ founder, the 39.5-m long Vittorio Morace was built by the Spanish shipyard Astilleros Armon and designed by Incat Crowther. It is an IMO HSC (High-Speed Craft) hybrid fast ferry and has been classified as a “Green Plus” ship by the Italian classification society RINA.

The Vittorio Morace has a capacity of 251 passengers and reaches a speed of over 30 knots. It is the first of nine ferries that will operate between Sicily and the neighboring Aeolian and Egadi islands as well as between the Italian mainland, Croatia and Slovenia.

The ferries will be equipped with integrated mtu hybrid propulsion systems from Rolls-Royce, each comprising two mtu 16-cylinder Series 4000M65L engines and two electric engines. (Photo: Rolls-Royce)

The hybrid propulsion system used in the vessel includes two mtu 16V4000 M65L diesel engines rated 2,560 kW at 1,800 rpm. They are equipped with an mtu SCR exhaust aftertreatment system that enables IMO Tier III and U.S. EPA Tier 4 emissions compliance. Series 4000 engines are capable of running on renewable diesel (hydrotreated vegetable oil or HVO), which Rolls-Royce said can lower their CO2 footprint by up to 90%.

The battery-electric part of the drive will be used for locally emission-free operation in the harbor area and as a booster. It incorporates two Danfoss Editron EM-PMI375 T1100-2900 permanent magnet electric machines (e-Machines) rated 130 kW each of propulsion power and up to about 260 kW each in charging mode. The 3 x 11 EST Green Orca 1050 battery packs deliver a total of 346 kWh installed. Two 100-kWe variable-speed gen-sets operate at from 1,000 to 2,400 rpm.

The system’s variable-speed electric motors allow use of simple fixed pitch propellers for the vessel. Reintjes WVSA-1542 hybrid-capable gearboxes with clutchable PTO/PTIs are used for interfacing with the e-Machines.

Diagram of the hybrid propulsion system used in the Vittorio Morace. (Source: Rolls-Royce)

All components aree coordinated by the mtu NautIQ Blue Vision NG control and monitoring system. The complete propulsion systems of the first two ships will be monitored by the mtu NautIQ Foresight equipment health monitoring system, which Rolls-Royce said improves the operational availability of the ship, reduces maintenance costs and lowers fuel consumption and thus CO2 emissions.

The company said the comparatively low overall weight of the hybrid propulsion system contributes to high-vessel propulsion efficiency while further reducing fuel consumption and emissions.

The mtu NautIQ Blue Vision NG control and monitoring system will be used to coordinate all components of the hybrid propulsion system. (Photo: Rolls-Royce)

According to Gennaro Carlo Cotella, CEO, Liberty Lines chose mtu hybrid systems because of the desire to minimize its fleet’s environmental impact without compromising on the high speed and range of its vessels. “As we have trusted mtu products for decades, we have also opted for this partnership for our major fleet renewal,” he added.

“Liberty Lines is the ideal partner to demonstrate the progress that can be made towards environmentally and climate-friendly ship operation,” commented Denise Kurtulus, vice president Global Marine at Rolls-Royce Power Systems. “We have used all possibilities and combined highly efficient combustion engines with exhaust gas aftertreatment, batteries and electric motors with an intelligent electronic control system to create an emission-optimized system.

“Together with Liberty Lines, Armon and Incat Crowther, we have developed a passenger ferry that will set new standards in this category of shipbuilding,” she added. “Our goal is to help this technology achieve a breakthrough.”