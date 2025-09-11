Responsive Image Banner

Ag automation solutions on display at FIRA USA

Chad Elmore Managing Editor, Power Progress

11 September 2025

Annual event returns to California in October

An automomous machine from SwarmFarm Robotics shown at FIRA USA 2024. (Photo: FIRA USA)

The FIRA USA event will return to Woodland, Calif., from October 21 to 23, 2025, at the Yolo County Fair Grounds to bring together the needs of farmers with robotic and autonomous solutions. The event is organized by GoFar, a global non-profit organization for ag robotics technology, along with Western Growers and the University of California.

U.S. farmers are grappling with 2.4 million unfilled jobs this year, rising labor costs, and a projected 17.4% drop in net farm income, intensifying pressure to cut expenses, said GoFar, and in response North American growers are adopting of ag robotics, driving the $15.8 billion global market. The fourth annual FIRA USA event is expected to showcase the sector’s rapid growth with an unprecedented level exhibitor participation and live demos.

This year’s edition is expected to gain additional momentum following the public reveal of John Deere’s autonomous 5ML orchard tractor coupled with an air-blast sprayer at CES 2025 in Las Vegas, while New Holland highlights its full suite of guidance technologies — moves the organization said are strong signals that ag automation is no longer a concept, but a present-day reality.

The demonstration areas have been significantly improved for 2025. In addition to the existing vegetable, orchard, and vineyard plots, this year’s edition will include cotton and tomato fields, offering an even broader representation of specialty crops. Participants will be able to observe robots at all stages of development, with live demonstrations on real crops.

Among the demos featured:

In orchards: John Deere 5ML autonomous orchard tractor; retrofit kits from Bluewhite, Kingman AG and Agtonomy. Mowing and spraying robots by Bonsai, Burro, Boson Motors, GUSS, LJ Tech AG and MQ Autonomous Agritech, and precision spraying add-on with Smart Apply

In vineyards: Mowing and spraying with Agtonomy, Bonsai, Burro and MQ Autonomous Agritech

In vegetables: Autonomous spraying implement with Ecorobotix, Verdant and Niqo Robotics; spraying robots with Solinftec and Bonsai Robotics. Mechanical weeding with Stout on vegetables, and Aigen on tomatoes and cotton plus weeding technology using heated vegetable oil from Tensorfield Agriculture.

In open fields: Targeted weed control with See & Spray technology by John Deere

During FIRA USA 2025, the organizers said several major additions that enhance its relevance for the entire agricultural sector:

John Deere is a gold sponsor of FIRA USA 2025 and will unveil a brand-new machine alongside GUSS Automation and Smart Apply each which operate as wholly-owned subsidiaries of John Deere.

New Holland will highlight its full suite of guidance technologies, including the precision fan sprayer for the T4.120F specialty tractor and its complete tech offering in a dedicated “Tech Trailer” for 1-1 demonstrations.

This year’s event is expeted to feature several exclusive global debuts including Bonsai Robotics, which following its acquisition of Farm-NG has expanded beyond orchard robotics to broaden its automation offerings. China’s FJDynamics is expected to show an autosteer kit and sprayer controller.

Further information on the program is available here: https://fira-usa.com/

John Deere GoFar Bonsai ag robotics orchards autonomous solutions FIRA USA FIRA USA 2025 John Deere 5ML orchard tractor New Holland full suite of guidance technologies Woodland, Calif. Yolo County Fair Grounds
Power Progress Networking Forum

The Tariff Report Everyone Will Want...
Early Access For Attendees.

All Power Progress Networking Forum attendees will recieve early access to the updated digital report by Off-Highway Research, 'The Imapct of U.S. Tarriffs on the Construction Equipment Industry'.

Register your interest
POWER SOURCING GUIDE

The trusted reference and buyer’s guide for 83 years

The original “desktop search engine,” guiding nearly 10,000 users in more than 90 countries it is the primary reference for specifications and details on all the components that go into engine systems.

Visit Now
STAY CONNECTED



Receive the information you need when you need it through our world-leading magazines, newsletters and daily briefings.

Sign up

Latest News
Volvo CE and Metzner in first all-electric deconstruction project
Volvo Construction Equipment (Volvo CE) and Metzner Recycling has completed the world’s first zero-emission industrial-scale deconstruction
New Holland D-Series mini excavators built in-house
E42D and E50D mark the debut of a fully in-house engineered D-Series line
Caterpillar recognizes top-performing suppliers
Recognized in Supplier Excellence, Aftermarket Excellence and Supplier of the Year categories
CONNECT WITH THE TEAM
Becky Schultz Vice President of Content Tel: +1 480 408 9774 E-mail: becky.schultz@khl.com
Julian Buckley Editor Tel: +44 (0) 1892 784088 E-mail: julian.buckley@khl.com
Chad Elmore Managing Editor E-mail: chad.elmore@khl.com
Tony Radke Vice President of Sales Tel: +1 602 721 6049 E-mail: tony.radke@khl.com
CONNECT WITH SOCIAL MEDIA