Air Canada to roll out all-electric GSE in Québec by end of 2025

Air Canada announced that its ground operations at Jean Lesage International Airport (YQB) in Québec City, Québec, will be the airline’s first station in Canada to achieve 100 percent electrification of its ground support equipment (GSE) fleet across all main categories by the end of 2025. This will represent a complete transition from fossil fuel-powered equipment to electric alternatives for all baggage and ramp tractors, belt loaders, power stows, container loaders and aircraft tractors.

The airline called this a step forward toward achieving its climate-related ambitions that set out mid-term targets in support of its long-term goal of net-zero greenhouse gase (GHG) emissions by 2050. Those mid-term targets are 20 percent GHG net reductions from its air operations and 30 percent GHG net reductions from its ground operations, both compared to a 2019 baseline, by 2030.

“This project demonstrates the successful collaboration between Air Canada and the YQB airport authority in developing the necessary charging infrastructure to support the transition to a zero direct emission electric GSE (eGSE) fleet powered by Québec’s renewable energy grid,” said Michael Rousseau, president and CEO for Air Canada.

Stéphane Poirier, president and CEO of YQB, added, “The electrification of Air Canada’s ground operations at YQB represents a concrete and significant step in reducing the impact of airport ground activities on the environment.”

Over the past several years, Air Canada has been progressively retiring and replacing older fossil-fuel-powered ground equipment across Canada with more efficient electric ground equipment. The airline said it now has more than 900 pieces of eGSE equipment, representing 35 percent of the GSE fleet across all categories. While some operations still require fossil-fuel-powered equipment, Air Canada continues to work closely with the manufacturers to evaluate emerging technologies that come to market.

The new eGSEs are also expected to reduce maintenance and spare part costs and eliminate direct fuel costs, contributing to overall cost savings for Air Canada.