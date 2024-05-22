Alfa Laval receives more than 100 orders for methanol fuel system

Third generation FCM Methanol system (Photo: Alfa Laval)

Alfa Laval has reported receiving more than 100 orders for its low-flashpoint fuel supply system (LFSS) FCM Methanol. The company states that this reflects ‘the increasing trust shipyards and shipowners have in Alfa Laval’s fuel treatment expertise’.

A ‘transformative shift’ towards decarbonisation has prompted the maritime industry to investigate a series of replacement fuel types for bunker diesel. Of these, methanol has emerged as a preferred alternative.

According to the Methanol Institute, more than 250 new methanol-capable vessels have been ordered worldwide to date. Further, methanol was the most contracted alternative fuel type in 2023.

Alfa Laval has established the FCM Methanol as a solution for methanol handling. Introduced in 2015, the system has the longest period in operation, logging in excess of 450,000 hours at sea.

The first vessels equipped with the system are said to be nearing heir second dry dock inspections. So far, the technology has delivered ‘exceptional performance’ in terms of safety, reliability and ease of operation.

FCM Methanol is now in its third technology generation. Over this time, Alfa Laval has created a global support network of marine service professionals to ensure maximum customer uptime. Additionally, the company has developed specialised service kits for optimising FCM maintenance.

In addition to new builds, Alfa Laval has been selected to retrofit methanol systems in existing vessels. The first of these is set for a Maersk container ship.

Further, Alfa Laval is working with MAN ES to develop a fuel supply system for four-stroke engines, while also partnering with WinGD to develop a solution for two-stroke ammonia engines.