All American Marine delivers Scania-powered tour vessel

All American Marine (AAM) announced the successful delivery of the Chugach Express, a high-speed, long-range eco-tour vessel, to Phillips Cruises and Tours. The vessel, based out of Whittier, Alaska, will accommodate 150 passengers in its daily operation in Prince William Sound.

The propulsion package is comprised of MJP 350X Waterjects powered by Scania DI16 082M engines rated 800 mhp. (Photo: All American Marine)

Developed by Nic de Waal of Teknicraft Design in Auckland, New Zealand, the new sightseeing vessel has an 84.5’ x 30.7’ semi-displacement aluminum catamaran hull. It integrates a symmetrical and asymmetrical combined hull shape, bow wave piercer and a hydrofoil-assisted hull design, which are designed to break up wave action and ensure reduced drag while enhancing passenger comfort.

The vessel’s dynamic aluminum hydrofoil system consists of the main foil spanning the tunnel at the keel, forward of the center of gravity position, and two cantilever-type stern foils. The lift produced by the hydrofoil reduces the hull resistance while increasing speed and load-bearing capability.

“Working with the in-house design/build operation of Teknicraft and All American was seamless. We’re already impressed by how well the vessel performs, and we can’t wait to enhance our guests’ experiences and ensure our company operates efficiently and sustainably,” said Casey Neumann, managing partner, Phillips Cruises and Tours.

The vessel design incorporates a dynamic aluminum hydrofoil for enhanced speed and stability. (Photo: All American Marine)

The propulsion package provided in the Chugach Express is comprised of MJP 350X Waterjets powered by Scania DI16 082M engines rated 800 mhp. The 16.4 L V8 four-stroke engine has twin turbochargers, bore x stroke dimensions of 130 mm x 154 mm and a compression ratio of 16.7:1. The injection system is based on electronically controlled unit injectors that enable low exhaust emissions with good fuel economy and a high torque at low revs.

Constructed to U.S. Coast Guard Subchapter T classification standards, the vessel has a fuel capacity of 1,200 gal.

“The exceptional combination of Scania engines and MJP waterjets, coupled with the proven superiority of the Teknicraft hull demonstrated exceptional performance during our sea trials,” said Ron Wille, president & COO of All American Marine. “We are thrilled to enhance the Phillips Cruises and Tours fleet, ensuring a superior passenger experience that will stand the test of time.”