Bobcat wins Red Dot Design Award for concept loader

Bobcat Company announced that it has been selected as a Red Dot Design Award: Design Concept winner for its RogueX2 all-electric, fully autonomous concept loader.

Bobcat has been selected as a Red Dot Award: Design Concept winner for RogueX2. (Photo: Bobcat Company)

The Red Dot Design Award is an annual international competition that recognizes excellence in design and business. With around 20,000 entries per year, it is one of the biggest design competitions in the world. The Design Concept category features projects in varying stages of development ranging from concepts to prototypes, to almost or fully developed products that are ready for market.

“We are honored to win the world-renowned Red Dot Award for Design Concept in recognition of the groundbreaking design of the RogueX2,” said Joel Honeyman, vice president of global innovation at Doosan Bobcat. “This award is a testament to the dedication of the Bobcat teams who are passionate about pushing design limits and advancing innovation to redefine the machines of tomorrow.”

First revealed at CES 2024, the RogueX2 was built as a proving ground to advance innovation and has garnered many new patents pending. It features a lithium-ion battery, electric drive actuated lift and tilt kinematics with no hydraulics. Designed with wheels to optimize the battery run time, it utilizes axial flux motors to give the machine greater tractive effort.

The RogueX2 was specifically designed and built without a cab to explore “the idea of how work machines of the future can be designed and optimized for new technologies and enable an entirely new work experience,” Bobcat stated.

“To build a smarter, more sustainable and connected future, we must ask the questions no one else has thought to ask before and invent new solutions that previously did not exist,” said Honeyman.

The Bobcat Global Design Studio was key to the machine’s development, the company said, supporting the project in collaboration with the Bobcat Global Innovation team.

The Rogue X2 is in the research and development stage and is not commercially available.