BYD releases details of new electric models at Busworld 2025

Julian Buckley Editor, Power Progress International / KHL Content Studio

07 October 2025

BYD eBus B13.b at Busworld 2025 BYD eBus B13.b at Busworld 2025 (Photo: PPI)

BYD, currently the largest producer of electric passenger vehicles in the world, has unveiled two new electric buses for the European market at Busworld 2025, held at the Brussels Expo in Belgium.

The two models are the BYD eBus B13.b and the BYD eBus B18.b. Both are based on the company’s eBus platform 3.0 and use the ‘Blade’ battery packs as a structural portion of the chassis to help reduce overall vehicle weight.

The eBus B13.b is available as a Class I or Class II city or intercity model. Featuring a low-floor entry, the 13-metre bus has a 19.5-tonne GVW.

Available with either 476 or 560 kWh onboard power storage options which use LFP cells in the Blade battery packs, the eBus B13.b has a maximum range of about 700 km.

The packs can be recharged at up to 400 kW DC using a ‘single gun’ system, or 590 kW using the ‘dual gun’ system in combination with a roof-mounted pantograph (overhead cable).

The bus features two motors, each delivering peak power of 150 kW; peak torque is 600 Nm. The motors use a 6-in-1 Integrated Controller which features tech from Silicon Carbide. The motors feature hairpin winding to improve power density and efficiency.

