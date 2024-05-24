ChargeTronix system charges up to six Class 6 to 8 EVs

ChargeTronix, a provider of electric vehicle charging infrastructure, introduced its new 480-kW Nexus Distributed Charger for commercial fleets during ACT Expo, which took place May 20-23 in Las Vegas. With up to 480 kW of available power and dynamic power sharing, the system will allow charging for up to six commercial vehicles at a time from a single power cabinet.

The 480-kW Nexus Distributed Charger will allow charging for up to six commercial vehicles at a time from a single power cabinet. (Photo: ChargeTronix)

The company said the Nexus Distributed Charger can also charge a 300-kWh Class 6 to 8 electric vehicle (EV) in 30 to 45 minutes or enable longer dwell times for multiple trucks during peak downtime periods.

“As the demand for electric trucks grows, acquiring an all-electric fleet is only half of the equation for fleet operators,” said Stephen Israel, vice president of Operations at ChargeTronix. “Having charging infrastructure that provides dynamic power sharing in 40-kW power increments enables the operator to optimize charging to align with their duty cycle.” Operators can share long dwell and opportunity charging assets, he added.

“Developing and installing charging infrastructure for electric fleets is a complex but necessary process for the transition to electric vehicles to become a reality,” said Xavier Landavazo, CEO of ChargeTronix. “Our latest distributed charger highlights our commitment to providing a breadth of innovative charging solutions to meet fleet operators’ unique needs.”

The Nexus Distributed Charging System was shown alongside the company’s lineup of commercial fleet products, including the 180-kW Apex DC Fast Charger offering a 150 to 1,000 VDC voltage range; the Phoenix Bidirectional Charger (V2G) for two-way electricity flow between EVs and the power grid; and Flux AC Chargers, including the 48- and 80-amp Flux AC single and double chargers.