Classic diesel emissions resource gets substantial revision

A substantial update to the 2006 classic “Diesel Emissions and Their Control” by W. Addy Majewski and Hannu Jääskeläinen is now available for order. Offered through SAE International, this second edition is targeted to engineers, applied scientists, students and others individuals working to reduce emissions and advance diesel engine technology.

Source: SAE International

“Diesel Emissions and Their Control” is rooted in the wealth of information available on DieselNet. com, where the “Technology Guide” papers offer in-depth insights. Organized into six parts, each chapter includes links to relevant online materials, granting readers access to more expertise and knowledge.

The authors have expanded coverage of the latest emission technologies to nearly twice the information and overall pages.

“The 1st edition was published in 2006, at the onset of commercialization of diesel aftertreatment technologies. The 2nd edition covers diesel emission control based on real-world experience with commercial diesel emission control systems,” said Majewski. “In particular, the sections on diesel particulate filters (DPFs) and selective catalytic reduction (SCR) have been greatly expanded.”

He went on to note that in the years since the first edition was published, many diesel engine technologies have evolved significantly to meet the challenges of increasingly tighter emission standards. “The sections on diesel combustion, engine intake charge management (including turbocharging), exhaust gas recirculation (EGR) and common rail fuel injection have been largely re-written and expanded,” said Majewski.

The new edition also includes more material on engine efficiency and greenhouse gas emissions, with sections added covering such topics as engine efficiency technologies and waste heat recovery. In addition, the last part of the book describes the evolution of heavy-duty diesel engine technology, beginning with U.S. engines in the 1990s through engines with EGR technology (U.S. 2004, Euro IV), to engines with advanced aftertreatment (U.S. 2010 and later Euro VI).

With the industry evolving rapidly, the book is designed to ensure that readers are well-informed about the most recent advances in commercial diesel engines, providing a competitive edge in their respective fields. The second edition has also streamlined the content to focus on the most promising technologies.

