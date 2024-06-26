Crowley christens electric tugboat

Maritime, energy and logistics solutions company Crowley has christened the eWolf, an all-electric ship assist harbor tugboat.

“The eWolf is a historic milestone in the maritime industry and Crowley’s legacy, and underscores our company’s commitment to serve as global sustainability leaders and innovators. The all-electric tugboat is the most technologically advanced vessel of its kind, and eWolf will help our customers and communities reach their decarbonization goals while delivering capabilities that strengthen our vital supply chain,” said Tom Crowley, chairman and CEO. “We congratulate the people whose tireless dedication brought the eWolf to fruition with our partners at the federal, state and local government, setting a new standard not just in America, but globally.”

The harbor tug will enter commercial service this week at the Port of San Diego.

(Photo: Crowley)

“Crowley’s first-of-its-kind electric tugboat is a game changer. It checks all the boxes by providing environmental, economic, and operational benefits for our communities and maritime industry,” said Urtasun. “This is truly a story of teamwork and collaboration. We are proud to work with Crowley and our state and local partners on this and other electrification initiatives at and around our port, including electric cargo handling equipment like our all-electric mobile harbor cranes, our microgrid, vessel shore power, and more.”

Built by Master Boat Builders in Coden, Ala., the 82-ft. vessel delivers 70 tons of bollard pull. The eTug also has a fully integrated electrical package for battery energy storage by ABB with advanced technology for mariner safety.

In operation, eWolf will be supported by a new microgrid shoreside charging station that enables the tug to operate at full performance daily on electricity.

Crowley Vice Chairwoman Christine Crowley served as the sponsor to give the blessing and conduct the christening on San Diego Bay.

In January, Crowley accepted delivery of eWolf tugboat, which was designed by Crowley’s engineering services team.

(Photo: Crowley)

The tug is expected to generate 178 tons less of nitrogen oxide (NOx), 2.5 tons less of diesel particulate matter and 3,100 metric tons less of carbon dioxide (CO2) over the first 10 years of its operations – which Crowley said was equivalent of removing 350,000 gallons of gas from use, according to EPA calculations.

“The eWolf demonstrates where the maritime industry can go, in terms of both innovation and sustainability, with solid partnerships between owners, designers, suppliers and shipyards,” said Garrett Rice, president of Master Boat Builders, when the tug was delivered. “We are proud to have partnered with Crowley in the construction of the eWolf....”

The company chose eWolf’s name in a nod to a tugboat in the company’s initial fleet, the Sea Wolf, which operated more than a century ago in California.