Cummins B6.7 Octane engine EPA 2027, CARB certified

New Cummins B6.7 Octane gasoline engine for Kenworth medium-duty trucks (Photo: PACCAR)

Kenworth has shown the Cummins B6.7 Octane engine at NTEA Work Truck Week 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana (March 4-7).

The truck OEM reported that the new gasoline engine will be EPA 2027 certified, while also meeting CARB low NOx regulations.

Based on the B6.7 platform, the B6.7 Octane is part of Cummins’ HELM engine program which pairs engine blocks of the same displacement with different head units to support respective fuel types.

The B6.7 Octane produces between 200 and 300 hp and up to 660 lb ft (894 Nm) of torque when paired with the PACCAR TX-8 automated transmission. According to Cummins, the engine is 10% more efficient than other gasoline engines in its category, while offering an extended oil service interval of up to 15,000 miles.

Kenworth described the engine as delivering ‘diesel-like performance’.

“The engine was validated against the same standards as [the] Cummins diesel B6.7 engine,” said Kevin Haygood, Kenworth’s assistant general manager for Sales and Marketing.

“The new Cummins B6.7 Octane engine will meet stringent emission regulations, so we expect it to be a popular option in California and other states that have adopted CARB’s standards.”

According to Haygood, the B6.7 Octane engine simplifies maintenance. “There is no need for DEF and active regens with this engine since Cummins utilizes a three-way catalyst for emission control. What’s more, body builders will not have a problem with the engine or placement with the fuel tank (45 and 80 gallon/170 and 302 liter) options which will streamline upfits.”

The new engine will be available for order later in 2025 across Kenworth’s line of Class 5-7 trucks.