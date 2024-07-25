Daimler Truck starts H2 fuel cell truck customer trials

Daimler Truck and customer representatives celebrated the start of initial customer field trials of the Mercedes-Benz GenH2 hydrogen fuel cell-powered trucks. (Photo: Daimler Truck)

Following vehicle testing on the test track and public roads, Daimler Truck announced it is now entering the next phase of development of its fuel cell trucks. It recently celebrated the start of initial customer field trials of its Mercedes-Benz GenH2 hydrogen fuel cell-powered trucks at an event held at the Daimler Truck Test and Development Center in Woerth am Rhein, Germany.

Over the course of a roughly one-year trial phase, Air Products, Amazon, Holcim, INEOS Inovyn and Wiedmann & Winz will each have the opportunity to gain practical experience in long-distance transport with the fuel cell trucks. The trials will also provide the Daimler Truck development team with insights into the real-world operation of liquid hydrogen-powered trucks and specific customer requirements that can be taken into account for series development.

The five GenH2 trucks will be deployed in different long-haul applications on specific routes in Germany, such as transport of building materials, sea containers or cylinder gases, Daimler Truck said, with the vehicles remaining under the direct supervision and responsibility of the manufacturer. The trucks will be refueled at designated liquid hydrogen filling stations in Woerth am Rhein (Rhineland-Palatinate) and in future in the Duisburg area (North-Rhine Westphalia).

The GenH2 trucks are based on the characteristics of the conventional Mercedes-Benz Actros long-haul truck and will offer a payload of approximately 25 tons at a gross combination weight (GCW) of 40 tons. Two liquid hydrogen tanks and a fuel cell system by cellcentric, the joint venture between Daimler Truck and Volvo Group, will enable the high payload and more than 1,000-km range.

The semi-trailer tractors will be used by customers in various long-haul applications throughout the trial period. (Photo: Daimler Truck)

The fuel cell system delivers 300 kW (2 x150 kW) and a torque of 2 x 1,577 Nm or 2 x 2,071 Nm. The battery provides an additional 400 kW temporarily for situational power support for the fuel cell – for example, during peak loads while accelerating or while driving uphill fully loaded. It is recharged with braking energy and excess fuel cell energy.

The five GenH2 semi-trailer tractors will be used by customers in various long-haul applications throughout the trial period:

Amazon will use the GenH2 Truck in its logistics operations in Germany;

Air Products for the transport of cylinder gases;

Wiedmann & Winz for sea containers;

Holcim for building materials logistics;

and Vervaeke, the logistics company of INEOS, for PVC and vinyl transportation.

“With thousands of trucks delivering industrial gases to our customers every day, logistics is an integral part of our business,” noted Seifi Ghasemi, chairman, president and CEO, Air Products. “Trialing a Mercedes-Benz GenH2 Truck under real conditions is a critical step in our work to convert our distribution fleet to hydrogen-powered vehicles.”

“In our bulk logistics, payload has always played a significant role in terms of CO2 footprint and efficiency. After extensive tests with battery-electric trucks, we are incredibly excited to continue testing the path to sustainable transportation of the future with a hydrogen-powered truck,” added John H. Landwehr, Gerdes + Landwehr, Partner to the Holcim Group. “Only with our own intensive experience can we make the right decisions for the change in our group starting in 2025.”

INEOS anticipates making around 250 customer delivers across the Rheinberg area to gain understanding of the fuel cell technology. (Photo: Daimler Truck)

INEOS said it transports nearly 3 million tonnes of PVC annually. Over the course of the trial, it anticipates the fuel cell truck making around 250 customer delivers across the Rheinberg area to gain understanding of the technology, with an ambition to expand deliveries into Belgium and the Netherlands in 2025.

“Hydrogen is a game-changing energy solution that will transform truck transportation and help us achieve a zero-emission future. As Europe’s largest operator of electrolysis and a producer and consumer of low-carbon hydrogen, INEOS is in a unique position to drive this vital change,” said Wouter Bleukx, business director Hydrogen, INEOS Inovyn. “Together with our logistics partner Vervaeke, we are excited to support Daimler Truck.”