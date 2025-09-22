Damen partners on electric pod propulsion

Damen Shipyards Group has announced a strategic partnership with AAAPropulsion, with the aim to see the propulsion company’s A-Pod solution applied to Damen’s electric tugs.

Damen plans to integrate AAAPropulsion’s A-Pod into its electric tugs and workboats. (Photo: Damen Shipyards)

AAAPropulsion, based in Boven-Leeuwen, the Netherlands, specializes in the production of electric maritime propulsion systems. Its A-Pod is a 360° azimuthing thruster system with an integrated, high-speed, permanent magnet electric motor installed in the lower POD housing and cooled by the outer water. Fitted beneath the hull, the A-Pod is said to reduce drag and increase efficiency, with a lower center of gravity enhancing ship stability.

Following the integration of the A-Pod into its electric tugs and workboats, Damen plans to expand use of the A-Pod system to other market segments. The A-Pod is is available with a planetary gearbox (PG), a direct drive (DD) version, as well as the A-Pod CRP with contra rotating propellers, making it suited to a variety of applications.

“We aspire to become the most sustainable, connected shipbuilder and maritime solutions provider of the world,” said Jean-Pierre van Lankveld, category manager, Propulsion at Damen. “One way in which we will achieve this goal is through collaboration with partners such as AAAPropulsion who share our commitment to a cleaner and more efficient maritime future.”

Dick-Jan de Blaeij, CEO of AAAProplusion said he sees “a clear synergy” between the two organizations, particularly in their shared vision of innovation and sustainability. By combining strengths, the companies will be able to “explore the potential that exists to boost vessel efficiency,” he added.