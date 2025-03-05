Danfoss to showcase 60+ products at Munich event

At Bauma 2025, April 7-13, in Munich, Germany, Danfoss Power Solutions plans to highlight its capabilities in hydraulics, eHydraulics, electrification, digitalization, autonomy and software. Its stand will feature more than 60 of its products, organized by the subsystems common to construction and mining machinery: propel, steering, work function and controls.

Additional stations will be dedicated to electrification and eHydraulics as well as the PLUS+1 Platform. The company said it will demonstrate how its scalable, modular solutions can be tailored to specific customer requirements and seamlessly integrated into a range of applications and machine sizes.

Danfoss will launch several new products during the event, including:

the X1P family of open-circuit piston pumps built on the all-new X1 platform,

additions to the Thorx line of cam lobe motors,

and a thermoplastic hose for material handling applications.

Key solutions and recently launched products shown throughout the booth will include:

the Digital Displacement pump and controller,

the Editron ED3 onboard charger and ePTO, electrohydraulic steering subsystem solutions,

and an industrial cam lobe motor for large stationary machinery.

eHydraulics and electrification will be particular focus areas at Bauma 2025. (Photo: Danfoss Power Solutions)

In addition to the technology shown on the stand, on April 7, at 10 a.m. in Hall B0, Ondřej Aulich, a subsystem engineer with Danfoss’ Controls division, will present during the bauma Forum on the impact of electrification on work hydraulics. His lecture will cover the technological advancements required to improve efficiency while maintaining high functionality and reliability in electrified mobile machines.

Markus Plassmann, head of Growth and Sales Operations with the Editron division, will join Carraro’s Enrico Tracanzan, Group R&D Director, for a presentation on the companies’ two-speed driveline solution. Their lecture on April 9, at 3:30 p.m. in Hall B0 will detail how the solution enables OEMs to switch between hydrostatic and electric propel systems without chassis modifications, streamlining vehicle design.

The electric propel system will be on display in the Danfoss stand along with the Danfoss eHydraulic Power Module to highlight the advantages of packaged solutions.

Hall A3, Stand 125