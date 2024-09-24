Deutz reveals Stadler RS Zero rail bus prototype powered by H2 ICE

Deutz TCG 7.8 H2 IC engine

The Deutz TCG 7.8 H2 hydrogen internal combustion engine (ICE) has been previewed in a series of applications, including the HyCET (Hydrogen Combustion Engine Trucks) project. The same unit is now being supplied to a customer in China for use in a hydrogen ICE gen set.

In September this year, the engine for was certified by the German Federal Motor Transport Authority for use in off-highway applications.

Deutz is now presenting its TCG 7.8 H2 at the InnoTrans trade fair, taking place in Berlin 24-27 September, with the goal of attracting new customers in the rail transport sector.

The six-cylinder engine produces 200 kW and has a very low noise level, which is said to be ideal for rail applications.

Stadler will be showing its RS Zero regional rail prototype at the InnoTrans show, which Deutz confirmed will be fitted with the TCG 7.8 H2 hydrogen ICE.

Deutz stand at InnoTrans (Photo: Deutz)

“We should not write off combustion technology, but rather continue to develop it in a climate-friendly way. The use of our hydrogen engine in rail vehicles shows once more that pure electrification is not the only solution, especially in the off-highway sector,” explained Dr. Ing. Markus Müller, chief Sales and Technology officer at Deutz.

“Wherever a battery-electric drive isn’t suitable, we offer a feasible alternative with our hydrogen solutions. And together with our battery solutions, we are making a significant contribution to climate-friendly mobility.”

In addition to the TCG engine, Deutz will also present its new hydrogen refuelling system, which can support capacities from 4 to 80 kg.