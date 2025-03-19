DTNA adopts Allison Neutral at Stop technology for Freightliner, Western Star trucks

Allison Transmission announced that Daimler Truck North America (DTNA) has standardized Allison’s FuelSense 2.0 Neutral at Stop technology for Freightliner and Western Star trucks.

Image: Allison

This feature, which is exclusively available on trucks equipped with Allison transmissions, is designed to reduce fuel consumption and vehicle emissions by reducing or eliminating the load on the engine when the vehicle is stopped, Allison said. It will be added to Freightliner M2 106 Plus,108SD Plus, 114SD Plus and EconicSD as well as Western Star 47X and 49X models.

“By offering the Allison Neutral at Stop technology in our trucks, we will support fleets in their efforts to reduce fuel consumption and emissions,” said Mary Aufdemberg, general manager of product strategy and market development for DTNA. “The functionality will particularly benefit our customers that operate in demanding duty-cycles that have frequent stop-start needs.”

The Neutral at Stop feature is available as part of Allison’s FuelSense 2.0 technology suite, which Allison said uses a unique set of software and electronic controls to deliver quantifiable fuel savings of up to 6 percent.