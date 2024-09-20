Allison, Cummins collaborate on new hybrid powertrain

eGen Flex solution will help to reduce transit emissions (Photo: Allison)

Allison Transmission and Cummins are to team up to deliver a new hybrid powertrain solution.

The project will see a Cummins B-Series engine paired with the Allison eGen Flex electric hybrid propulsion system.

With the goal of meeting the EPA Greenhouse Gas Emissions Standards for Heavy-Duty Vehicles – Phase 3, the hybrid solution is intended for the transit market.

“This initiative continues Allison’s position at the forefront of sustainable transportation with our comprehensive portfolio of propulsion solutions, which includes fully electric axles and fuel-efficient conventional transmissions that pair seamlessly with alternative fuels and electric propulsion, in addition to the eGen Flex electric hybrid solution for the transit industry,” said Rohan Barua, vice president of North America Sales, Global Channel and Aftermarket at Allison Transmission.

According to Allison, the eGen Flex system is capable of powering a bus for up to 50% of a typical route.

The electric-only mode is activated using geofencing technology, helping to eliminate engine noise and emissions in zero-emission zones and heavy traffic areas.

The complete hybrid powertrain is expected to be available from 2027.