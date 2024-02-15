Eltronic FuelTech introduces single-unit marine methanol supply system

Low-Flashpoint Fuel Supply System (Photo: Eltronic FuelTech)

Eltronic FuelTech has reported the first application of a new supply system intended to deliver fuel from tanks to engines in methanol-powered ships.

The Danish company announced that the Low-Flashpoint Fuel Supply System (LESS) has been fitted on the Laura Maersk, the first container ship operated by Moller-Maersk which uses green methanol as fuel.

Methanol helps to reduce emissions, improving sustainability in maritime operations. Having an integrated fuel supply system and fuel valvetrain further helps to improve safety and helps to cut related costs.

“It’s a huge advantage for customers that [the LESS] is now available as a combined package so they no longer have to maintain the interfaces between two different systems. At the same time, when we deliver a combined solution, we can guarantee the safety of the entire system,” said Louise Andreasen, CEO at Eltronic FuelTech.

The company reports that while most other supply systems use two pumps to move methanol fuel, the system from Eltronic FuelTech uses only one pump. That single pump can be adjusted dependent on engine load, supplying only the required fuel volume.

“This means that if a ship is sailing slowly, the pump automatically adjusts to the load, so that it only runs at 60% of full power for example. With other systems, unnecessarily large quantities of methanol are pumped around the system, which clearly affects electricity consumption, especially on large ships,” said Andreasen.

She added that fuel pumps can typically use in excess of 100,000 kWh each year to pump fuel. The new LESS can cut that usage up to 40%.