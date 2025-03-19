Fersa FE wheel hub cuts truck fuel consumption

FE wheel hub assembly (Photo: Fersa)

Following a year of ‘intensive’ real-world testing, Fersa, a Spain-based specialist producing hardware for commercial transport, has reported that its FE (Fuel Efficient) wheel hub assembly can deliver a 3% or greater fuel savings for trucks.

The results, validated by Maswer and TechnoPark MotorLand, are based on more than 1 million kilometres of driving that covered a broad range of operating scenarios and conditions.

Fersa puts forward that if a truck is driving for 150,000 km per year, it uses about 60,000 litres of fuel at a cost of €108,000 (€1.80 per litre of diesel). Based on an efficiency improvement of 3%, the FE hub could save approximately 1,800 litres of fuel per year, equating to an annual savings of €3,240/truck – or €324,000 over a fleet of 100 trucks.

“The transportation industry is under immense pressure to reduce both costs and emissions. Our Fuel Efficient technology is a game changer, delivering validated savings on fuel consumption, lower CO₂ emissions and a reduction in drivetrain friction of up to 50%,” said Rafael Paniagua, CEO of Fersa.

“But this is just the beginning – we believe this technology has the potential to achieve even greater fuel savings. Our commitment to continuous optimisation and real-world testing will further unlock its full potential.”

The FE technology combines precision microgeometric refinements and high-performance materials help to reduce surface contact, while an optimised lubrication system and advanced sealing materials combine to reduce rolling resistance and improve efficiency. Enhanced durability of the unit can also help to reduce costs.

“Unlike standard OEM solutions, our FE wheel hub assembly is engineered to minimize energy loss, meaning less resistance, less heat and ultimately less fuel burned,” said Sergio Santo Domingo, Fersa’s Global R&D director.

Truck fitted with Fersa FE wheel hub (Photo: Fersa)

In addition to the fuel savings, the FE wheel hub can reduce CO2 emissions.

Sesé is a European supply chain management company which operates a fleet of more than 3,000 trucks. Over trials with the FE hub, the company noted improved fuel economy on highways, while urban transport fleets saw reduced wear in stop/start driving.

“Every percentage of fuel savings translates into tangible cost reductions at our scale of operations,” said Carlos Giner, Corporate director of Transport at Sesé. “We are constantly looking for innovative solutions that enhance efficiency and support our sustainability goals without compromising performance.”