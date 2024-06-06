GreenPower launches EV Star ReeferX all-electric refrigerated truck

Art Aiello Editor, Power Briefing

06 June 2024

GreenPower Motor Company, a Vancouver, Canada-based manufacturer and distributor of electric medium- and heavy-duty vehicles, unveiled the new EV Star ReeferX all-electric refrigerated medium-duty delivery truck. Built on the company’s EV Star Cab & Chassis platform, GreenPower said the EV Star ReeferX is purpose-built and fully customizable with a lighter body to allow for increased payload. The vehicle is designed to serve mid- to last-mile refrigerated delivery and catering applications, the company said, such as fresh and frozen foods, flowers and pharmaceuticals.

The all-electric EV Star ReeferX refrigerated medium-duty delivery truck has a range of 150 miles and a payload capacity up to 5,500 lbs. (Photo: GreenPower Motor Company)

“The EV Star ReeferX offers customers a unique, modern and versatile all-electric commercial vehicle that boasts a higher payload capacity,” said Brendan Riley, president of GreenPower. “Through this offering, we are able to provide fleet owners a reliable way to deliver refrigerated and frozen goods on daily routes. Combining exceptional performance and efficiency, the EV Star ReeferX is purpose-built to be an electric refrigerated vehicle, making it a superior product for a wide-use of applications requiring multi-temperature zones without the sticker shock.”

The new refrigerated vehicle has a 118 kWh battery, with optimal placement that provides for a lower center of gravity for maximum cargo capacity, GreenPower said. It has a range of up to 150 miles and a payload capacity of up to 5,500 lbs.

The EV Star Reefer X has a one-piece box design that GreenPower said provides a modern look that’s easy to repair, a design that allows for quick assembly and flat-packed for dealers and a one-piece wall structure that provides consistent insulation, seamless sanitation and longer life.

Multi-temperature zones can accommodate moving a variety of items that require different storage temperatures. Temperature variations are mitigated via 3-in. polyethylene terephthalate (PET) foam made from recyclable material with a closed cell foam composite that will not absorb water, GreenPower said. Customizable options are available for low- or high-voltage refrigerator units, and various insulation thickness options can meet different applications and environments. A rear door is standard with an optional rear roll-up door as well as optional side doors and doors for other locations.

“Federal and state regulations continue to drive the rapid adoption of all-electric commercial vehicles,” Riley said. “The global refrigerated trucks market size reached $9.8 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach $15.4 billion by 2032. With California’s proposed regulation for all transportation refrigerated units (TRU) to achieve zero-emissions by the end of 2035 combined with the increasing demand from consumers for online shopping and home grocery delivery, a significant market opportunity exists for this vehicle.”

Engines, Hydraulics & Powertrains Commercial Vehicles Electrification Medium-duty trucks Last-mile delivery
