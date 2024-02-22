Intermat 2024: Cummins to show H2 IC engine for off-highway applications

Cummins B6.7H hydrogen engine (Photo: Cummins)

Cummins has already previewed its B6.7H hydrogen internal combustion engine, part of the company’s fuel agnostic engine range, at a series of industry events. But at Intermat 2024, the engine and power OEM is set to unveil a version of the new H2 IC engine which has specific changes to support use in off-highway applications.

Changes to the engine, which has a peak power/torque output of 216 kW/1200 Nm, cover a series of newly-developed components intended for heavy-duty work cycles, with engine peripherals also upgraded to be more robust in harsh environments.

According to Laurent Di Vito, manager of Engine Sales for Application and Production at Cummins France, the plan is to launch all variants of the B6.7 engine range over 2026 and ’27, which will likely coincide with new Stage 6 emission regulations. As they use the same platform, he noted that customers will be able to install the engine most suited to a particular job/work site, making the switch from diesel to hydrogen power possible with only small changes across the engine bay.

“The Cummins platform supports integration in machines,” he said, continuing to explain that once a machine has been designed to use Cummins’ agnostic platform, it can use any version from the range.

Along with this new off-highway variant of the B6.7H ICE, Cummins will also show its new NProxx hydrogen fuel storage system. For delivery of H2 fuel to machines fitted with both H2 ICEs and fuel cells, the tanks store fuel at 700 bar and dispense at 10 bar. The tanks can be setup at remote sites and then removed for refilling before being returned to the location.