Intermat 2024: ZF releases new electrically-driven components

Mid-size wheel loader with ZF eTRAC components (Photo: ZF)

ZF has released a series of new electrified components for a variety of applications at Intermat 2024.

The new introductions include additions to the ZF eTRAC modular e-platform range. The drives are said to combine the performance of traditional drivelines with the benefits of new electrically-powered systems.

With power outputs ranging from 20 to 210 kW, the eTRAC range delivers zero emissions and low noise levels. The modular design means the units have a smaller onboard space requirement.

Based on the specific model designation, the eTRAC units are intended for machines of different sizes. For example, the eCD50, eCD70 and eCD90 are for mobile excavators, while the eCD110 and 210 can be used with mid-size wheel loaders.

The larger units feature a single e-motor and an electro-mechanical powershift transmission. With 650 V operating voltage, this can deliver 120 kW continuous power. The motor also offers an ePTO function delivering between 30 and 70 kW continuous.

The units can be used with both battery and fuel cell electric vehicles, or the motor can be operated outside a machine.

In addition to the eTRAC series additions, ZF has introduced the Ecomix CMe electric drum mixer drive.

ZF Ecomix CMe electric drum mixer drive at Intermat 2024 (Photo: PPI)

Where traditional mixer drum drives operate via high-pressure hydraulics that make the truck’s combustion engine dependent on a PTO to drive the hydraulic pump, the new plug-in hybrid concept replaces the hydraulic motor with a pre-connected electric motor and the hydraulic pump with a generator.

An onboard battery powers the Ecomix CMe unit, which can deliver 60 kW continuous and 125 kW peak power. A 650 V system was used to reduce power loss.

This design allows the truck engine to be turned off while at the construction site, while the drum is powered with no local emissions.