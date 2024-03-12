Kenworth adds enhanced 12-speed automated transmission
12 March 2024
Kenworth introduced the new Paccar TX-12 PRO automated transmission for Class 6-7 and light Class 8 vocational applications at the NTEA Work Truck Week 2024 in Indianapolis last week.
The transmission is available with select Kenworth Class 8 models, including the T680 and T880 equipped with the Paccar MX-11 or PX-9 engines. It will also be available for the company’s Class 6-8 medium-duty models, including the T280, T380, and T480 equipped with the PX-9 engine later this year.
The TX-12 PRO is engineered to operate with MX-11 and PX-9 engine ratings up to 445 hp, 1,700 lb.-ft. of torque and 70,000 lb. of gross combination vehicle weight (GCVW). It includes many of the TX-18 PRO’s capabilities for vocational and select off-highway applications, Kenworth said, including the Extreme Duty clutch for improved low-speed maneuvering, Rock Free mode to help trucks get unstruck in mud or sand and an off-highway calibration tuned for changing soil conditions.
Other features include:
- A 12-speed gear set offering a wide ratio coverage and allowing for enhanced maneuverability around jobsites.
- Dual PTO openings, including a bottom mount 8-bolt and 4-bolt rear mount for a combined 95-hp capacity.
- Internal oil temperature sensor to show transmission temperatures and notifications on the in-cab 15-in. digital display.
- Standard column-mounted, right-hand shifter that places gear selection and engine brake controls at the driver’s fingertips.
- Oil maintenance intervals of 250,000 miles, plus a maintenance-free clutch.
“The new TX-12 PRO transmission is a welcomed addition to the PACCAR transmission family and will be an excellent powertrain component for our vocational medium-duty customers and customers operating Class 8 trucks that are in light vocational applications which don’t require the power of the TX-18 PRO,” said Jim Walenczak, Kenworth general manager and Paccar vice president. “The TX-12 PRO builds off the proven technology of the TX-12 and TX-18 PRO to be an efficient and durable product for on- and off-highway applications.”
