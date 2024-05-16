Kenworth to start production of truck variants using Cummins X15N engine

Kenworth T680 with Cummins X15N engine (Photo: Kenworth)

Kenworth is to start production of the T680 and T880 models specified with the new Cummins X15N natural gas engine.

The Cummins X15N is a 14.5-litre gaseous-fuel engine which can ‘deliver diesel-like power, range and performane’. The engine which can deliver can use compressed natural gas (CNG), renewable natural gas (RNG) or liquified natural gas (LNG). The engine can be paired with Eaton Cummins Endurant and Allison transmissions.

With an output of between 400 and 500 hp, models using the engine are suitable for short, regional or long-haul operations.

“We’re thrilled to soon begin production of Kenworth trucks with the Cummins X15N natural gas engine,” said Kevin Haygood, Kenworth assistant general manager for Sales and Marketing. “This new engine offering will be a great alternative solution for Kenworth customers seeking to reduce emissions in applications that require the power and performance they’re accustomed to with diesel engines.”

The Cummins X15N is compliant with EPA emissions and CARB 2024 low NOx standards. It further offers a 10% reduction in fuel economy over the Cummins 12-litre natural gas engine with similar rating and duty cycle. Kenworth is the first major truck OEM to offer an engine meeting the CARB guidelines.

“We’re pleased to partner with Kenworth and PACCAR to deliver the industry’s first trucks with this new 15-liter natural gas engine,” said José Samperio, Cummins vice president and GM for North America. “The X15N delivers the performance, durability and power required in a variety of heavy-duty and vocational applications and is an excellent alternative for fleets looking to significantly reduce their carbon footprint.”

As with all gas-fuel models from Kenworth, customers selecting the variants using the Cummins X15N can choose factory frame drilling options for back-of-cab Cummins Clean Fuel Technologies or Hexagon Agility CNG/RNG fuel systems.

Additional non-factory fuel systems are available to ensure flexibility for any application or configuration of the natural gas fuel system, including rail mounted and body mounted fuel storage.

Back-of-cab natural gas fuel delivery systems can deliver up to a 175 diesel gallon equivalent (DGE), making the X15N an efficient alternative to diesel for customers requiring longer range and higher power from their engine.

Production of the new model variants is expected to start in Q3 2024.