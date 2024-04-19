LiquidPiston begins testing 25-hp rotary engine
19 April 2024
LiquidPiston, Inc., a technology startup based in Bloomfield, Conn., specializing in development of efficient internal combustion engine technology and hybrid power systems, has announced that a fully integrated version of its 25-hp XTS-210 heavy-fuel rotary engine, which features the patented High Efficiency Hybrid Thermodynamic Cycle (HEHC) design, has begun testing.
This news follows successful completion of initial dynamometer testing of the engine core and enables parallel development of products powered by the engine.
“LiquidPiston is moving the XTS-210 from the lab to the real world,” said Alec Shkolnik, LiquidPiston co-founder and CEO. “Integrating the engine core with the balance of plant components, including the supercharger, fuel and oil pumps and other ancillary systems marks a major milestone in the development of the engine.
“Upon successful completion of this development and testing phase, the XTS-210 will be able to power a broad range of vehicle and off-vehicle power systems. This includes a first-of-its-kind hybrid eVTOL UAS and a lightweight and man-portable 10-kW generator to support the DoD’s increasing critical operational energy needs by delivering unmatched power flexibility and portability to the warfighter.”
The LiquidPiston 10-kW electric generator being developed under a U.S. Army contract is up to 75% lighter and smaller than the currently fielded Advanced Medium Mobile Power Source (AMMPS) 10-kW generator system. Its smaller footprint (occupying only about 9 cu. ft. of space) and power electronics will enable the gen-set platform to replace multiple existing generator power classes, LiquidPiston said, simplifying generator procurement and logistics for the U.S. Army and other DoD agencies.
The XTS-210 has heavy/multi-fuel capability. It is designed for jet fuel, and the engines have also been operated on gasoline, diesel, propane and hydrogen.
The engine is also being integrated into a hybrid eVTOL UAS for an Army demonstration that will occur later this year, the company added.
