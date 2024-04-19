LiquidPiston begins testing 25-hp rotary engine

LiquidPiston, Inc., a technology startup based in Bloomfield, Conn., specializing in development of efficient internal combustion engine technology and hybrid power systems, has announced that a fully integrated version of its 25-hp XTS-210 heavy-fuel rotary engine, which features the patented High Efficiency Hybrid Thermodynamic Cycle (HEHC) design, has begun testing.

LiquidPiston XTS-210 heavy-fuel rotary engine. (Photo: LiquidPiston)

This news follows successful completion of initial dynamometer testing of the engine core and enables parallel development of products powered by the engine.

“LiquidPiston is moving the XTS-210 from the lab to the real world,” said Alec Shkolnik, LiquidPiston co-founder and CEO. “Integrating the engine core with the balance of plant components, including the supercharger, fuel and oil pumps and other ancillary systems marks a major milestone in the development of the engine.

“Upon successful completion of this development and testing phase, the XTS-210 will be able to power a broad range of vehicle and off-vehicle power systems. This includes a first-of-its-kind hybrid eVTOL UAS and a lightweight and man-portable 10-kW generator to support the DoD’s increasing critical operational energy needs by delivering unmatched power flexibility and portability to the warfighter.”

The LiquidPiston 10-kW electric generator being developed under a U.S. Army contract is up to 75% lighter and smaller than the currently fielded Advanced Medium Mobile Power Source (AMMPS) 10-kW generator system. Its smaller footprint (occupying only about 9 cu. ft. of space) and power electronics will enable the gen-set platform to replace multiple existing generator power classes, LiquidPiston said, simplifying generator procurement and logistics for the U.S. Army and other DoD agencies.

The XTS-210 has heavy/multi-fuel capability. It is designed for jet fuel, and the engines have also been operated on gasoline, diesel, propane and hydrogen.

The engine is also being integrated into a hybrid eVTOL UAS for an Army demonstration that will occur later this year, the company added.